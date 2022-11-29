'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
At $119 (or $329, for that matter), this 14-inch Asus Chromebook isn't going to be a speed demon. But for $119, our recommendation for this device is a no-brainer. It's a great gift for someone who just wants to get online. It's also a useful device to have around as a laptop for guests. It's just so inexpensive that you can consider it a spare in case something goes wrong with some other machine.
One of the biggest benefits of Chromebooks is you can reset them to factory fresh with a couple of mouse-clicks. So you could keep this in the office and if someone forgot their notebook, you could hook them up to their accounts in minutes. But the real value of this notebook is it's really inexpensive for a powerfully functional gift.
This device comes with 4GB RAM, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, and 64GB eMMC storage. That's more than enough to check your mail, visit Facebook, order from Amazon, and use any of the thousands of web-based applications available. This Asus 14-inch Chromebook is such a good price for what it offers that I'm thinking of picking up one or two for friends.