Cyber Monday 2022: Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

Verizon

The clock is ticking on what might be the best Cyber Monday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.

If you think about it, a 5G plan goes hand in hand with a new smartphone: Customers who have been looking at their older smartphones and thinking about upgrading to 5G know that they have to pay for a corresponding plan and for the phone.

Verizon is gifting you three in-demand accessories that accompany a 5G phone in exchange for you paying for a plan every month and paying off the phone of your choosing.

Also: The best Verizon Cyber Monday deals

I found a way to make the deal even better. Many Verizon 5G smartphones are heavily discounted or have offers attached to them. You could technically pay nothing for an Apple iPhone 12 with the right phone plan and get the iPad (9th generation), Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro for free too. Then all you're responsible for is the monthly charge of your phone plan, which you would've had to pay anyway. Verizon estimates that this deal saves you up to $1,900! It ends today.

Just go to Apple's 5G smartphones through Verizon, pick the one you like the most (knowing that the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE are currently offered for free with the right phone plan), go to the Ways to save section, select Add new line or Upgrade existing line, and then add Get Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts. Online only. More than one deal may be on offer, so do check the fine print to make sure you've picked the one that's valid through Nov. 28.

If you're more of a Samsung or Google Pixel phone person, there are similar deals for each of those brands. You buy a 5G smartphone and a Verizon plan, and you get your pick of a tablet, smartwatch, and earbuds.

The 5G Samsung phone currently offered for free is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which retails for $599. Choosing one of the other Samsung 5G phones would mean paying for it and the plan in order to get the three gifts.

Similarly, the Google Pixel 6a is free right now instead of its usual $499 price.

If you choose a Google or Samsung phone, you'll have the following options for the free gifts:

For the free smartwatch, you can choose from the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), Samsung Watch5 (40mm), Google Pixel Watch, or Orbic Smart Wrist. For the free tablet, you can choose from the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, TCL TAB 8, or TCL TAB Disney Edition. For the free earbuds, you can choose from the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS, the Pixel Buds Pro, or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

You follow the same procedure as with the Apple option: Just navigate to the smartphone page and add the offer under Ways to save.