Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is designed to quickly attach to the back of your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Once magnetically connected, it'll wirelessly charge your iPhone, giving you an extra boost of power to get through a long day. Normally it's almost $100, but this Cyber Monday deal gets you one for $74.
There are plenty of MagSafe accessories that work with the iPhone 12 or newer, but perhaps the most useful is a removable battery pack that charges your phone. Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is compact, but packs enough juice to provide up to 70% more battery life, depending on your iPhone model. Here's how it breaks down, according to Apple:
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is integrated directly into iOS, meaning you can check how much charge the battery pack has left using the battery widget or on the lock screen. Additionally, when you plug your iPhone in to charge with the pack attached, your iPhone will reverse wireless charge the pack -- an iPhone feature that only works with the MagSafe Battery Pack.
If you find yourself or know of a loved one who is constantly searching for an outlet to keep their iPhone charged throughout a long day, then the MagSafe Battery Pack is sure to make a great gift, especially at this price.