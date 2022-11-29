Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech.

The main Black Friday shopping event, which wrapped up earlier in the week, always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

When it comes to Apple, it is often the case that deals are few and far between. However, if you're willing to visit different retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, you can still find a few gems including Apple Watch models that are on sale after the event and on Cyber Monday.

Check out the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals still available online below.

Latest Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Apple Watch deals worth checking out:

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Below are the best Apple Watch deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple Watch deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) Save $50 Walmart Current price: $449

Original price: $499 If you're keen to take advantage of Walmart bargains but you want both GPS and cellular connectivity, a 41mm Series 8 with these features is on sale. A $50 discount is available. View now at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Gold) Save $95 Walmart Current price: $279

Original price: $374 A sleek Apple Watch SE, first generation, is also on sale at Walmart. This GPS and cellular 44mm model comes in gold and with a plum sports loop. The Apple Watch SE has a $95 discount. View now at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, GPS, 40mm, Space Gray) Save $100 Walmart Current price: $149

Original price: $249 (now marked as $279) Finally, we've found a $100 discount on an Apple Watch SE. This model, available at Walmart, is a 40mm device set with GPS connectivity and three color options. You can pick up a 44mm model for $149. View now at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals



Here are some other Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Here are some other Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

Best Cyber Monday carrier deals

While many of the Apple Watch deals we've found require a device to be purchased outright, some US carriers have launched sales of their own, with Apple Watches either on offer for free or cheaply, in return for signing up for a subscription service. Here are the best deals we've found:

AT&T

Using the phrase "bye one, gift one," AT&T is offering customers a free (equivalent) Apple Watch SE with an Apple Watch purchase. You will need to buy two Apple Watches on an installment plan, add at least one new line, and activate both devices. You then receive up to $330 in bill credits.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a range of Apple Watch offers. Among the deals is a $100 discount off the Series 8 with a new line activation; you can pick up an Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen) for $99 with a new line, and you can have an Apple Watch SE1/SE2 for free with an iPhone purchase.

Sprint

Sprint, which is part of T-Mobile, is also offering $100 off Apple Watch devices, the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, when you activate a line on a qualifying plan.

Spectrum Mobile

The carrier is offering customers three months of Smartwatch Access for free with an Apple Watch purchase.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals? With so many retailers jumping on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bandwagon, it can be hard to move from store to store and find the best deal on the product you want. We've scoured the web for the best deals we can find on Apple Watch products and will continue to keep an eye on price trackers, legacy sales, and whether or not retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are competing amongst themselves with price drops. Apple Watch products do not appear on sale as often as many other smart watches, but when they do, we will try to find the best deals available to suit different budgets -- and this may include renewed models.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November, every year. In 2022, Black Friday landed on Nov. 25. The day, taking place after Thanksgiving, marks the beginning of the US shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to the full week alongside Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with the e-commerce element of online shopping, now, many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics. In 2022, Cyber Monday is taking place on Monday, Nov. 28.

ZDNET Recommends

















