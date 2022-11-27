'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
And even though Chromebooks are some of the most affordable laptops available, we've still scoured the internet for discounts, bundles, and trade-in deals to help you save even more.
We picked models from top brands like Samsung, HP, and Acer to help you find a Chromebook that fits both your budget and your needs, especially with the holiday season upon us.
Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a deal on a Chromebook and we've searched the web to find the best bargains, with many deals available just before the event begins on Monday.
There are many different kinds of Chromebook out there that could be the perfect machine for you. Black Friday was on November 25, but with Cyber Monday set to follow on November 28, there are still plenty of opportunities to snag a deal on a new Chromebook.
Our top picks, and the best Cyber Monday deals available, are below.
Samsung is offering the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 for just with an eligible trade-in. And if you're an educator, first responder, government employee, or active or former military, you can save an extra 10% with Samsung's Offer Programs.
The Chromebook features a 13.3'' FHD QLED display and is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of storage, and either 4GB or 8GB RAM. While it probably won't replace your work machine, it's still got plenty of power and space for everyday tasks.
The 13-hour battery also lets you stream, web browse, and work all day without needing to recharge.
The Acer Chromebook 311 is an excellent choice for students and professionals working from home, especially if you're looking for a convertible machine.
While you can't upgrade the 64GB storage drive yourself, you can expand your internal storage with microSD cards for working on larger files like photos and videos. The Chromebook also has 2 USB-C ports for faster data transfers than USB 3.0 and for charging the laptop, an Intel Celeron processor, and 4GB RAM.
But with the 10-hour battery life, you won't be worrying about topping up your laptop throughout the day. It even has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for setting up wireless peripherals like headsets, mice, and speakers.
Other Chromebook options include:
The main difference between the two is what kind of operating system it runs. A Chromebook uses the ChromeOS, developed by Google, while most other laptops run either Windows or macOS, though there are some models that are capable of running Linux.
Chromebooks are also capable of running Windows if you're willing to do a little work yourself, but they're really at their best when left running ChromeOS.
You should keep in mind that the ChromeOS app ecosystem, by design, is limited. Therefore, if you need to run specific software on your new Chromebook, you should check that it is compatible first.
That is a solid "no." Chromebooks are built to be used for everyday tasks like word processing and web browsing. They simply don't have the correct components (like a discrete GPU and tons of RAM) to support any sort of gaming.
If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop, you can check out our list of the best cheap gaming laptops available.
The biggest disadvantage of Chromebooks compared to other kinds of laptops is their low RAM and storage capacities. Most cap out at maybe 16GB of RAM (which is soldered in place so you can't upgrade it yourself) and at 128GB of storage. Though many Chromebooks have permanently installed 32 or 64GB eMMC storage cards, it is possible to find models equipped with a 128GB SSD; but since their processors aren't very powerful either, 128GB is about all they can support for storage, so you can't really upgrade the hard drive yourself either.
However, if you're looking for a laptop your kids can use for schoolwork or just something to be able to watch Netflix and browse the web on, they're a perfectly suitable option.
Black Friday 2022 was on Friday, Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But deals aren't limited to that day and appear in the run-up to and after Black Friday itself. We tracked the best Black Friday deals for the entire period.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday -- in 2022 it falls on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop:
Interested in the latest tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.