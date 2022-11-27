/>
Cyber Monday deals 2022: Accessorize your iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is an amazing platform for work and play, but make it even better with accessories on sale as Cyber Monday deals in 2022.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Accessorize your iPad Pro
Baseus

Got an iPad Pro? It's an amazing bit of kit, especially the new M2-powered iPad Pro that Apple unleashed a few weeks ago. It's a platform that's just as much at home handling heavy video editing as it is editing documents and spreadsheets.

But I've found that if I add a few accessories, I can get even more from the iPad Pro. And there are some amazing deals to be had during the Cyber Monday sales.

Baseus 6-in-1 Adapter for iPad Pro

  • HDMI
  • USB 3.0
  • SD card reader slot
  • microSD card reader slot
  • 3.5mm audio port
  • USB-C PD (60W Fast Charge) port

typecase Edge Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch

  • Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th/5th/4th/3rd gen)
  • 10-color backlight keyboard with shortcuts - a full row of PadOS shortcuts, to adjust brightness levels, change backlit colors, media, volume control, and more with one tap
  • Precise built-in touchpad - multi-touch touchpad, with palm rejection function
  • Magnetically attach your iPad to the back cover, and attach your Apple Pencil on top

Hagibis Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand

  • Foldable magnetic iPad stand made of full premium aluminum alloy material
  • This foldable desktop iPad stand has two hinges, the upper shaft adjusts the angle to make you easily adjustable for vertical and horizontal modes, and the lower shaft can be adjusted angle steplessly
  • 360° rotation and 180° tilt, strong magnets, solid base with no wobble
  • Non-slip silicone base
  • Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th Generation (2018-2021) and iPad Air 10.9'' 4th/5th (2020-2022).

tomtoc Tablet Sleeve Bag for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

  • Specially designed for 12.9-inch New iPad Pro M2/M1 (3rd/4th/5th 6th Gen) 2018-2022 with Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio or Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case
  • Also compatible with Microsoft Surface Pro 9/8/X/7/6/5/4/3 and other 11.6-inch laptop Chromebook.
  • The tablet sleeve features a large pocket for the iPad Pro, two additional storage space for carrying accessories such as charger, cable, hub, Apple Pencil, etc
  • Magnetic closures of the front small pocket allow for hassle-free and quick access to your tablet accessories, phone, earphone, etc
  • Shock-absorbing padding with a soft fleece material interior provides a silk feel and additional protection against bumps and drops, durable water-resistant material external protects your tablet from scratches, dirt, or rain

UGREEN Nexode GaN 200W USB Desktop Charger

  • With the latest GaN chip, get a charge 3X faster than your original iPhone charger
  • The Nexode 200W charger supplies up to 200W of power, charging 3 MacBooks, iPhone, iPad Pro, and AirPods simultaneously
  • Advanced GaN & SiC chips provide improved heat dissipation
  • Supports Power Delivery 3.0/Quick Charge 4+/PPS/AFC/5V2.4A/BC1.2 charging protocols
  • Innovative Hybrid Power solutions increase power conversion rates to 95%, providing industry-leading efficiency and reducing wasted energy
