Editor's note: We're taking a brief break, so we can rest up to bring you more Cyber Monday deals. Check back here at 4am ET on Monday for new online deals on tech throughout the day.
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is up next, so you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. We're seeing tons of Cyber Monday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big internet retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Cyber Monday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Cyber Monday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Cyber Monday deals into categories.
Latest Cyber Monday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
12:30am ET
- Skylight Frame 10-Inch Wifi Digital Picture Frame for $128 (save $31) at Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds for $140 (save $60) at Wellbots
12:15am ET
- HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset for $50 (save $50) at Amazon
12:00am ET
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum for $400 (save $200) at Dyson
11:45pm ET
- AKG K612 Pro Reference Studio Headphones for $99 (save $130) at Adorama
- JBL CHARGE 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (save $50) at Amazon
11:30pm ET
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera for $299 (save $80) at Walmart
- Anker Nebula Capsule Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $250 (save $50) at Amazon
11:15pm ET
- Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier for $139 (save $91) at Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M8 for $79 (save $40) at Walmart
11:00pm ET
- Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $150 (save $80) at Target
- Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 (save $10) at Amazon
10:45pm ET
- Garmin venu sq Smartwatch for $120 (save $80) at Target
- Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with 128GB for $800 (save $300) at Best Buy
10:30pm ET
- HP 14-FQ1074 laptop for $280 (save $140) at BJ's
- Vankyo Leisure 3 1080P Supported Mini Projector for $50 (save $20) at Walmart
- Dell Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop for $2,500 (save $700) at Dell (90% claimed)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- TCL 50 inch Class 4-Series 4K for $240 (save $100) at Best Buy
- LG 50-inch Class 4K Smart LED TV for $300 (save $100) at Target
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series smart TV for $699 (save $200) at Best Buy
- TCL 5-Series 65-inch QLED Roku TV for $550 (save $150) at Best Buy
- LG C2 83-inch OLED TV for $4000 (save $1300) at Best Buy
- Sony 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 (save $700) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- HP EliteBook 840 14-inch laptop for $1549 (save $2064) at HP
- Porsche Design Acer Premium Collection for $1500 (save $500) at Acer
- Samsung Chromebook 4 for $108 (save $81) at PC Richard
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 + Surface Pen for $1415 (save $604) at Microsoft
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $700 (save $400) at Acer
- Acer Aspire 7 laptop for $500 (save $300) at Acer
- MSI Z16 Creator 16-inch laptop for $1699 (save $1000) at Newegg
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 for $249 (save $120) at Walmart
- Asus VivoBook Pro 14 with a 14-inch display for $449 (save $100) at Walmart
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch Intel laptop for $1,029 (save $600) at Lenovo
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping times of the year, and it is when tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen, 2021) tablet for $550 (save $250) at Target
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $600 (save $330) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch for $499 (save $200) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Razer Raptor 27-inch IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor for $500 (save $300) at Best Buy
- LG 32-inch UltraGear gaming monitor for $170 (save $80) at Newegg
- Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop gaming desktop for $3800 (save $700) at Acer
- Asus ROG Strix LC II 240 All-in-one AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for $99 (save $50) with code BFFDAY26 at Newegg
- MSI Sword 15.6" 144hz Gaming Laptop for $1,000 (save $350) at Best Buy
- Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - White for $50 (save $20) at Walmart
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $99 (save $70) at Walmart
- Alienware S5000 gaming chair for $310 (save $90) at Dell
- Nintendo Switch with Dell eGift card for $299 (save $35) at Dell
Best Cyber Monday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Meross smart wi-fi garage door opener for $25 (save $75) at Newegg
- SwitchBot smart lock for $75 (save $35) at Amazon
- Google Nest Mini for $18 (save $31) at Walmart
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router for $179 (save $120) at Amazon
- Govee LED floor lamp for $70 (save $30) at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum for $174 (save $126) at Amazon
- ecobee3 smart thermostat & three room sensors, open box, for $164 (save $170) at Woot
- Google Nest Wifi mesh router system for $151 (save $149) at Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max for $159 (save $70) at Wellbots
- Wavlink N300 weatherproof wi-fi range extender for $46 (save $114) at Newegg
- Ring Video Doorbell for $60 (save $40) on Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa for $20 (save $50) at Lenovo
- Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-Camera indoor/outdoor surveillance system for $300 (save $150) at Best Buy
Best Cyber Monday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Cyber Monday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Roku Express HD Streaming Device for $18 (save $12) at Amazon
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription for $45 (save $15) at PlayStation
- Showtime Subscription deal: $4 per month for six months after 30-day free trial
- HP CC200 FHD LCD LED Projector with Roku Express Streaming Player for $137 (save $62) at Walmart
- Apple TV HD 32GB for $59 (save $40) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Cyber Monday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $150 (save $100) at Target
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Open Back Headphones for $90 (save $109) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $50 (save $100) at Walmart
- JBL Tune 230 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $50 (save $50) at Target
- Lenovo GM2 Pro Bluetooth earbuds for $18 (save $32) at Newegg
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones for $38 (save $69) at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) smartphone for $400 (save $300) at Amazon
- Motorola Edge+ smartphone for $500 (save $500) from Motorola
- Motorola Razr Gen 2 for $600 (save $800) from Motorola
- OnePlus 10 Pro for $550 (save $250) at OnePlus
- Google Pixel 7 128GB unlocked for $499 (save $100) at Best Buy
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple Watch Series 6, open box refurbished, for $207+ at Woot
- Fitbit Inspire 3 for $70 (save $20) at Walmart
- Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker for $35 (save $45) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE for $290 (save $70) at Target
- Apple Watch SE for $149 (save $130) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $70 (save $60) at Target
- Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers for $99 (save $50) at Amazon
- Edifier S1000MKII Audiophile Active Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers for $320 (save $80) at Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $750 (save $150) at Best Buy
- Sonos Beam 2 Soundbar for $360 (save $90) at Best Buy
- JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker for $25 (save $15) at Amazon
More Cyber Monday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- TGS Immersion TV backlight with HDMI, Prime members only, for $144 (save $65) at Amazon
- Biling solar spotlights, four-pack, Prime members only for $42 (save $12) at Amazon
- SanDisk 500GB Extreme portable SSD 500GB for $82 (save $68) at Amazon
- Logitech G920 Driving Force gaming racing wheel for $200 (save $100) at Amazon
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike for $900 (save $900) at Best Buy
- Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Black for $1,100 (save $500) at Best Buy
- LG FHD 32-inch Computer Monitor for $180 (save $70) at Amazon
- Anker 737 Power Bank for $99 (save $50) at Amazon
- Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K resin 3D printer for $430 (save $170) at Amazon
- Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera for $1,698 (save $300) at Amazon
- Schwinn 270 recumbent exercise bike for $325 (save $325) at Best Buy
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even sales that start in October.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop: