If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical.
With Cyber Monday coming upon us, you may either want to get ahead of the frenzy or at least have something to block out the noise. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best deals so you can beat the holiday rush -- maybe even while wearing your new Beats.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest headphone deals worth checking out:
Below are finds for the biggest Cyber Monday deals on earbuds and over-the-ear headphones.
It's no secret that Sony's sound is superior. These over the ear headphones harness Sony's power with ambient and noise canceling modes that automatically adjust to your environment, and that you can manually adjust, too. With 30 hours of battery life, touch controls, and a foldable design, these headphones are meant to be your perfect on-the-go accessory. So, be sure to snag these Sony's while they're on sale!
Don't sleep on beats this holiday season -- especially during a sale! These water-resistant, noise-canceling buds come with three soft eartip sizes for a more custom fit as you listen to top quality sound. While Apple may own Beats and they do make a great addition to Apple ecosystems, they're compatible with Samsung devices, too.
Don't let the price tag fool you, these JBL earbuds pack a lot of punch for a prime price. Using JBL's renowned audio, the buds have a deep bass sound that gives you that "I'm at a live concert" feeling. With an ergonomic shape, JBL also promises that these buds won't give you ear-pressure buildup after a long wear.
Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize it to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem.
With these earbuds, the name says it all. Bose truly created earbuds that completely quiet your surroundings while remaining extremely comfortable to wear. Equipped with some of the best noise cancellation technology, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.
Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, they're also equipped with the hotly contested active noise cancelling (ANC) feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge.
These SkullCandy earbuds are tiny but mighty. With a small and comfortable in-ear fit, they still pack in a heavy bass with excellent active noise cancelling technology. If you have small ears but are a big fan of audio, check these out while they're on sale.
Active noise cancelling with a pure bass sound and 35-hour battery life, JBL's over-ear, wireless headphones promise a solid performance that will last. Save on the lightweight and foldable headphones so you can wear them on the go this holiday season, and beyond.
We all know Sony delivers solid sound quality. It's no surprise these noise-canceling earbuds live up to that promise. With a lightweight feel and fast charge to boot, saving on these is a no brainer.
Looking for some more deals? Here are some Cyber Monday sales we found happening over at Amazon.
Walmart has some pretty nice deals coming up, but for now, check out this sweet deal on some used AirPods Pro and a few honorable mentions.
Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best Black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy.
Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, that was Friday, Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday happens on the Monday after Black Friday. This year it lands on Nov. 28.
ZDNET scoured Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far: