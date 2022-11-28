'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop.
And, now is also the time to snag deals on big-name brands that rarely go on sale, such as Apple. One of the best Black Friday iPad deals is currently at Best Buy. Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB is $1,000 instead of its original price of $1,400.
Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip in October, this 2021 iPad Pro has the almost-as-powerful M1 chip that powers the 2021 24-inch iMac and the 2020 MacBook Pro. It boasts eight CPU cores (four high-performance, four high-efficiency cores), eight GPU cores and 16 Apple Neural Engine cores.
This is Apple's largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation.
You'll usually see iPads discounted at $100 to 200 off, so the $400-off discount is steep, especially for Apple's most capable iPad.