Deal alert: Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones for $100 off - but for today only

Best Buy is celebrating Valentine's Day by spreading the love -- and the savings. Today only, you can snag a pair of Apple's latest AirPods Max headphones for yourself or a loved one, and trust me, this deal is sweeter than candy hearts.

The AirPods Max headphones retail for $550, but Best Buy is offering them for $450, a savings of $100 on the pricey pair as a part of their Deal of the Day series. This beats out the $80 savings we saw at several retailers during Cyber Week 2023. All five colors (Silver, Pink, Green, Sky Blue, and Space Gray) are included in this deal.

When ZDNET's Jason Cipriani tested the AirPods Max after their launch, he found that despite the high price tag, Apple's over-the-ear wearables weren't too shabby. "After using the AirPods Max for a few weeks, they've grown on me. It's hard to stomach the high price tag, but the overall experience has made the over-ear headphones a gadget I truly enjoy owning," he said in his 2020 review.

And ZDNET's Jason Perlow back's Cipriani's review, noting the Max's impressive audio quality and luxurious build in his own review from 2020.

"These things expensive. But based on the build quality and the audio quality I've experienced with various movies and music I've been listening to, I think they are worth it," Perlow said.

Best Buy's Deal of the Day will run through 11:59 p.m. CT today (for a full 24 hours or until the item sells out). If you've been eyeing Apple's AirPods Max headphones, don't wait to snag these savings.