'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Deal alert: Get the Apple AirPods Max headphones for $100 off - but for today only
Best Buy is celebrating Valentine's Day by spreading the love -- and the savings. Today only, you can snag a pair of Apple's latest AirPods Max headphones for yourself or a loved one, and trust me, this deal is sweeter than candy hearts.
Also: The 60+ best Amazon Presidents' Day tech deals
The AirPods Max headphones retail for $550, but Best Buy is offering them for $450, a savings of $100 on the pricey pair as a part of their Deal of the Day series. This beats out the $80 savings we saw at several retailers during Cyber Week 2023. All five colors (Silver, Pink, Green, Sky Blue, and Space Gray) are included in this deal.
When ZDNET's Jason Cipriani tested the AirPods Max after their launch, he found that despite the high price tag, Apple's over-the-ear wearables weren't too shabby. "After using the AirPods Max for a few weeks, they've grown on me. It's hard to stomach the high price tag, but the overall experience has made the over-ear headphones a gadget I truly enjoy owning," he said in his 2020 review.
Also: AirPods Max review: Stunning sound and performance mean I'm keeping the $550 headphones
And ZDNET's Jason Perlow back's Cipriani's review, noting the Max's impressive audio quality and luxurious build in his own review from 2020.
"These things expensive. But based on the build quality and the audio quality I've experienced with various movies and music I've been listening to, I think they are worth it," Perlow said.
More: AirPods Max: Heck yeah, they are expensive, and rightfully so
Best Buy's Deal of the Day will run through 11:59 p.m. CT today (for a full 24 hours or until the item sells out). If you've been eyeing Apple's AirPods Max headphones, don't wait to snag these savings.