Deal alert: Lenovo's $300 Chromebook tablet is currently discounted to $99

The fireworks of January 1 herald the start of a new year, but for bargain hunters like myself, they denote the beginning of clearance sales and tech savings galore. Lenovo, for example, is currently slashing up to 70% off its catalog of ThinkPad laptops, monitors, and PC peripherals. One deal in particular (and should very well be on your radar) is the $99 Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet, which typically sells for $334.

Lenovo

Making for a handy multimedia device or even a remote-learning tablet for kids, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet is a great value deal at just $99 ($235 off). The device sports a sharp-looking 1920 x 1200, 10.1-inch, IPS, touchscreen display, capable of ramping up to 400 nits of brightness for outdoor viewing. It's powered by a MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and runs on ChromeOS for a snappy and bloat-free experience.

While there are plenty of cheap tablets on the market, including Amazon's Fire lineup, Lenovo's previously $334 tablet offers a slew of mobile computing power that you just won't find with others in the sub-$100 price range. The 10e also features rear- and front-facing video cameras, both of which are essential to business workers, students, and casual users during this day and age.

Lenovo promises to ship the 10e Chromebook tablet by Tuesday, January 11, if you purchase today. If you can't wait, the website also supports ShopRunner, a membership-based delivery service that will provide two-day shipping on your order.