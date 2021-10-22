Deal alert: Save 81% off on Surfshark VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a must if you spend even the slightest amount of time on the internet -- it protects the privacy and security of your web traffic, and more. While Surfshark VPN has made a name for itself for being affordable and price-driven, the service has proven to be one of the best VPN options out there.
Whether you're a business professional looking to switch things up or just starting to shop for some internet anonymity, Surfshark VPN currently has an offer you won't want to pass on.
2-year Surfshark VPN subscription for under $60
24 months + 3 months free, $2.21 a month
From now until October 27, you can purchase a 2-year subscription of Surfshark VPN for only $59.76 and get 3 extra months for free. That amounts to a monthly price of $2.21 over 27 months. To put things into perspective, Surfshark VPN typically charges $12.95 a month, making this deal all the more sweet.
Included with the offer are all the standard Surfshark VPN perks, like app support on iOS and Android, access to over 3,200 servers in 65+ countries, and a feature that sets the service apart from the rest: Unlimited device support. That means with one account, you can take advantage of the VPN service through multiple devices (phone, laptop, tablet, etc.) at once.
To learn more about Surfshark VPN and how the service works, check out ZDNet's David Gewirtz guide here.
