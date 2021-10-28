Deal alert: Save 84% off on Surfshark VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a must if you spend even the slightest amount of time on the internet -- it protects the privacy and security of your web traffic and more. While Surfshark has made a name for itself for being affordable and price-driven, the service has proven to be one of the best VPN options out there. Though not the cheapest of the bunch, there are many reasons why Surfshark is worth the look, starting with the deal below.

Starting today, you can purchase a 2-year subscription to Surfshark for only $59.76 and get 4 extra months for free. This Black Friday promotion amounts to a monthly price of $2.13 over 28 months. To put things into perspective, Surfshark typically charges $12.95 a month, making this deal all the sweeter.

Included with the offer are all the standard Surfshark perks, like app support on iOS and Android, access to over 3,200 servers in 65+ countries, and a feature that sets the service apart from the rest: Unlimited device support. That means with one account, you can take advantage of the VPN service through multiple devices (phone, laptop, tablet, etc.) at once.

To learn more about Surfshark and how the service works, check out ZDNet's David Gewirtz guide here.