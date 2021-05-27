Dell Australia lands just shy of AU$31 million in after-tax profit for FY21

Dell Australia has recorded an after-tax profit of nearly AU$31 million for the 2021 financial year, a slight decrease from last financial year's AU$31.2 million.

For the period ending 31 January 2021, the Australian arm of the US tech giant revenue came in at AU$331 million, down AU$5 million from the AU$326 million for the prior financial year. Of the total revenue, almost AU$289 million was stated as commission earned from a related party, while the remainder was made up of service fees earned from related parties.

Related parties of Dell Australia are listed as Dell Financial Services Australia, the Singaporean branch of Dell Global BV, EMC Global Holdings Company (Australia), EMC Information Systems International in Ireland, SecureWorks Europe Limited (UK), SecureWorks Australia, and US-based Boomi Inc, Dell Products LP, Dell USA LP, and SecureWorks Inc.

Tax paid during the period remained steady year-on-year at AU$16 million, after a recording a pre-tax profit of nearly AU$47 million, slightly lower than the AU$47.8 million reported a year prior. Income tax was recorded as AU$16 million.

All up during the year, Dell had 1,035 employees, 14 fewer than the 2020 financial year.

The immediate parent entity of Dell Australia is Dell International LLC and its ultimate parent entity is Dell Technologies, both of which are incorporated in the United States.

In November last year, Dell was awarded a contract by Woolworths to help the Australian supermarket giant bring together its public and private clouds onto a single platform in a bid to improve the way it manages inventory and support operations of nearly 3,000 retail outlets.

Under the deal, the pair are set to jointly launch a Woolworths group hosting service. The platform would serve as the single system to enable the grocery giant to access mission-critical processes and applications -- such as Kronos Workforce application for HR and payroll management, and Blue Yonder warehouse and transport management applications for the distribution of goods -- through the Dell Technologies Cloud.

At the same time, Woolworths would also have access to Dell Technologies' managed private cloud housed across two data centre facilities in Sydney, as well as adopt Dell Technologies On Demand to acquire on-premise IT via an as-a-service consumption model.

