Dell recalls faulty Hybrid Power Adapters

If you are the owner of a Dell Hybrid Power Adapter manufactured between January 2017 and March 2017 then you should discontinue its use and contact Dell for a replacement. According to a CPSC recall notice, the Hybrid Power Adapters, which were designed to power laptops when not connected to a power outlet, can break in a way that they expose internal circuitry, becoming a shock hazard.

According to the recall notice, some 8,900 units are affected. These can be identified by the manufacture code CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX printed on the back of the unit, (where "X" represents a numerical value). These were sold through Dell.com, Amazon.com, Microcenter.com, and other electronic online retailers between February 2017 and August 2018.

Here's what the Hybrid Power Adapters looks like:

And here is how they break:

Dell says it has received 11 reports of the hybrid power adapter breaking and exposing the internal components, thankfully however, no injuries have been reported.

If you own one of these adapters, head over to dellproduct.com for further information on how to get a replacement.

