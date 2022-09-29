'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting a premium laptop usually comes with that equally premium price tag. However, there's a really good deal right now at Dell if you're in the market for a new laptop: the Dell XPS 15 9520 laptop. Currently, you can save $500 on the laptop right now with a special promo code, bringing the price from $1,899 to $1,399.
If you don't use the code, you can still save $400, but keep reading for the code.
The laptop is packed with gaming-worthy specs, and can be your multi-tasking powerhouse thanks to its 12th Gen Intel core i7-12700H, a CPU that offers 14 course, 20 threads, and up to 4.70GHz with Turbo. Under the hood is also 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card for gaming and working with graphics-heavy content.
With 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and 5.2 Bluetooth wireless, you can not only house all of your files but also build out your perfect setup, be it with a Bluetooth mouse or just adding a laptop stand and ergonomic keyboard setup.
Using special code 100OFF1499, you can save an extra $100 off the $400 savings, bringing the price to $1,399. You can also use financing to pay it off over a period of time -- no need to pay the entire price upfront. We don't know how long this extra promo code will last -- if this is a deal that looks to be worthy of your home office or gaming setup, be sure to add it to your cart today. Also be sure to check out our picks for best laptop deals that are currently available.