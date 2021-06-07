Deloitte acquires cloud security orchestration provider CloudQuest

Tax and auditing giant Deloitte announced Monday that it's acquiring cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider CloudQuest to expand its portfolio of cloud security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks Deloitte's second security-related acquisition this year as the company aims to bolster its existing cybersecurity offerings that aid clients in threat management and intelligence.

Deloitte said CloudQuest's technology is designed to help businesses manage security workflows, reduce risk and improve data security. With the addition of CloudQuest's business, Deloitte's Cyber Cloud offering will gain more capabilities for monitoring, preventing and remediating security threats, the company said.

"Our acquisition of CloudQuest represents our profound commitment to transforming alongside our clients, competing vigorously in the market, and aggressively building out tech-enabled approaches that position Deloitte cyber as an unquestionable business enabler," said Deborah Golden, leader and principal of Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Deloitte stands as one of the largest private companies in the US, selling tax, auditing, consulting, and cybersecurity advisory services to major governments and large Fortune 500 multinationals.