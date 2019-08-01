Dimension Data Australia lost AU$6.1 million in FY19

Dimension Data Australia has reported an after-tax loss of around AU$6.1 million for the 2019 financial year.

This loss was brought down from AU$7.6 million as the NTT-owned company received an income tax benefit of almost AU$1.5 million from the Australian government this year.

For the 12 months to March, the company earned AU$1.27 billion in revenue. Of that, managed services was the biggest contributor at AU$206 million, followed by consulting services at AU$190 million, support services at AU$170 million, and technical services at almost AU$93 million.

Expenditure for providing goods and services, meanwhile, totalled AU$1 billion. This was comprised of AU$546 million for sales of goods and AU$484 million for services rendered.

Dimension Data Australia described itself as a global IT services and solutions provider that designs, manages, and optimises technology environments.

The company also provides a broad range of services and solutions for medium and large enterprise customers, and currently has over 2,300 employees.

The announcement of the after-tax loss comes a month after NTT created a new technology services arm, dubbed NTT Ltd, which is made up of its Dimension Data, NTT Communication, and NTT Security businesses.

The company said the new entity would be worth $11 billion, employ over 40,000 people in 57 countries, and have 10,000 clients.

"When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd along with NTT Data, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with $20 billion revenues outside of Japan," President and CEO for NTT Corporation Jun Sawada said at the time.

In the Asia Pacific, except for Japan and Australia, NTT Ltd will have its regional office based in Singapore, which will be fronted by John Lombard as Asia Pacific CEO, who was previously with Dimension Data.

