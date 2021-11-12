Discord pauses move into crypto and NFTs after users cancel subscriptions

Discord has hit the pause button on its planned integration of crypto wallets following backlash from users that saw them cancel their Nitro subscriptions with the service.

In recent days, images of a Discord survey asking about interest in NFTs appeared on Twitter. Then, Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron poured petrol on speculation that a shift was underway by posting a screenshot showing pre-release integration of two crypto wallets.

"Probably nothing," Citron said.

Nothing is exactly where it has landed for the present moment as users responded to the potential shift by cancelling their Discord subscriptions.

Two days later, the campaign influenced the CEO into hitting the pause button on crypto wallet integration.

"Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams, and fraud," Citron said.

"Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon."

Users jumped on the ominous "more soon" to continue pushing the cancellation campaign, pointing out that Citron did not disown the concept of adding crypto or NFTs in the future.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Twitter had established a team to look into crypto.

In April, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed bitcoin incentivises renewable energy. Going against Dorsey's assertion, a bitcoin mining operation in New York is using 58% of the power generated by a natural gas power plant that was restarted in 2017.

