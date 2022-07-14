/>
X
Ditch those old-school cables for a sleek chic wireless charger for under $50

Get a chic wireless charger for under $50 and ditch those old-school cables.
If you're thinking of taking advantage of all the cheap flights that are currently available, you certainly don't want to be hauling around a bunch of unnecessary old-school wires and chargers. So ditch those cables and start using a chic, modern wireless charger for your iPhone.

This Blue Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is so powerful that you can place your device on it however you wish. No additional adapters or cables are necessary. It has a sleek and stylish design that is comfortable to use and there is a built-in magnet with a metal plate that securely attaches to your phone to keep it from sliding off.

The Speedy Mag is optimized specifically for Apple devices and it produces a fast charge for quick power. It is the addition of this Fast Charge technology that enables your phone to charge rapidly so that it can go from completely dead all the way to a full 100% charged battery in a mere 30 minutes.

It will automatically start charging as soon as you put your iPhone on the Fast Mag Wireless Charger. But there are safeguards built-in to prevent your phone from overcharging. That means you don't need to wait for your phone to finish charging anymore, or keep plugging and unplugging it when using a Fast Mag Wireless.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone

 $48.99 at ZDNet Academy

The Speedy Mag will magnetically attach to all iPhone 12 models and newer. But this travel-friendly charging solution supports iPhone 8 models and newer, as well. It is also compatible with Android phones and wireless devices that are Qi-enabled.

Get the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (Blue) while it's available for just $48.99, down 59% from the original $119 retail price. Or if you'd prefer a different color, it's also available at the same price in both white and black.

