Dollar Flight Club can find cheap flights for you and it's on sale for $59

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Whether you're planning an international vacation or need to travel domestically for work, the high cost of airfare does not make traveling any easier. If you search for flights yourself, you may be able to find decent deals, or you could use a tool that automates the process for you.
Dollar Flight Club (DFC) automatically searches for flights leaving your selected airports and notifies you of low prices, so you don't have to do the hard work yourself. While the service usually costs $1,690 for a lifetime membership, StackSocial is currently offering that membership for just $60.
Dollar Flight Club searches for low-cost international and domestic flights customized to your location. All you have to do is select your departing airport and wait for notifications to arrive in your inbox. With the Premium Plus+ subscription, DFC will search for Business, Economy, and Premium Economy seats, and you can select up to four home airports.
As some sources predict airfare will remain inflated throughout 2023, DFC may be a more efficient way to find affordable flights without spending all of your time researching them yourself. Dollar Flight Club will also automatically notify you of mistake fares.
If you are planning a vacation, preparing to travel for work, or just want to see the world, Dollar Flight Club may be able to help you do it on a budget.
For a limited time, get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription on sale for $60 (reg. $1,690).