Don't miss this deal on a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - here's how to qualify

If you're looking for a new smartwatch this summer, Samsung is offering two rare deals to take advantage of. With one, you can get up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or $200 off the Galaxy Watch 6 when you trade in a qualifying device -- including older Samsung Watches and even Apple Watches and Garmin watches. Samsung is also offering a deal where if you buy one Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (without the trade-in), you'll get a second one totally free.

For the trade-in deal, you can see which devices qualify and how much money you'll get off on Samsung's website. For example, if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 7, you'll get $200 off. Or, if you trade in a Garmin smartwatch, you can get $100 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's a great deal if you have a smartwatch you don't use anymore and want to upgrade.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Samsung's most up-to-date smartwatch model and offers the most extensive Samsung Watch display (1.5 Super AMOLED), bringing back the Samsung-unique rotating bezel. It comes in both 43mm and 47mm sizes, with the 47mm being the largest option of any Galaxy smartwatch the company has released.

ZDNET reviews editor Kerry Wan went hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and said that the rotating bezel was one of his favorite features, thanks to its "intuitive and seamlessly designed," and how "there's more precision when setting timers and sifting through settings, as you always know that the next value or tab is a tick away."

The watch also has an impressive battery life: Wan said he was able to squeeze at least two and half days of battery per charge. In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 9 only lasts about 18 hours, or 36 hours on low power mode.

