Dropbox intros time-based comments for video, audio files

Dropbox said on Thursday that it's rolling out a time-based commenting feature that aims to simplify video and audio review. The feature also lines up with the company's efforts to integrate more workflows and productivity into its platform so that users don't have to leave Dropbox to complete common tasks.

According to Dropbox, time-based commenting makes collaborative video editing easier and less painless by keeping comments out of email threads when a video or audio file is shared. Instead, editing commentary is placed alongside the files themselves at a specific place on the file's timeline. The functionality also supports multi-gigabyte file sharing to let users collaborate on large video and audio files without dealing with attachment size limits.

Dropbox said the feature supports a broad range of video and audio file types, including QuickTime, MPEG-4, MXF, MP3, and WAV. Premium accounts such as Dropbox Professional, Business Advanced, Enterprise and Education will support the new feature on the file-sharing side. Additionally, the feature is currently only available through Dropbox.com and the iOS app, with Android support to be added soon.

