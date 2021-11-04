Dumping Google Chrome? Here's the best browser to replace it

It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.

Yes, you can make it a little less awful. But I've been beating this drum for years, only to realize that it was a battle I was losing. This was bought home to me when I loaded Google Chrome onto my M1 Pro-based MacBook Pro -- a machine that's an absolute beast when it comes to making things run fast. The experience showed me once again how kludgy Google Chrome is.

The best way to improve your browsing experience is to dump Google Chrome and switch to a better browser.

After all, there are plenty of options.

What I do is use more than one browser; I don't mind having two or three browsers running at once.

Safari is nice on the Mac -- and nothing can beat it when it comes to performance and power management -- but it's missing a lot of features that I liked about Google Chrome. Specifically, the Chrome ecosystem has far better support for extensions.

On Windows, Edge is great. It's fast and lightweight, but there are question marks over privacy.

I find Firefox and Opera to be great, too.

But a lot of readers got in touch to ask me what my single favorite browser is. It seems that running multiple browsers isn't for everyone.

So, what's my favorite browser?

It's Brave.

There's a lot to like about Brave. It's fast and has an easy system of resources. It's got a good track record in terms of privacy, and it runs all the Google Chrome extensions I need it to run. (You go to the Google Chrome web store, find the extension, and download it.)

Now, some readers are surprised by the fact that I hate Google Chrome but love Brave. After all, Brave is built on the Chromium engine that powers Google Chrome, as are Microsoft Edge and Opera.

Yeah, that's odd, right? But it's clearly not the Chromium engine that's the problem with Google Chrome -- it's everything else that Google has plastered on top.

It's weird how browsing with Brave feels like browsing with Google Chrome, except I get far better performance (the speed with which pages load up has to be seen to be believed), better battery life (more than an extra hour on my laptop compared to running Google Chrome), and far better privacy protection.

Also, switching from Chrome to Brave was a snap. Everything worked, and because the two browsers share the Chromium heritage, everything felt familiar and easy to use.

Brave is available for Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit, macOS Intel, macOS Apple Silicon, and Linux. It can be downloaded for both iOS and Android from the relevant app stores as well.

Still not sold on Brave? In second place would be Firefox. It's a fast, reliable browser that's packed with modern features.

