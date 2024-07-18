Dyson's new wireless headphones 'OnTrac' to challenge AirPods Max

Dyson/YouTube

Home appliance maker Dyson has unveiled new wireless headphones that could give Apple's AirPods Max a run for the money.

Introducing the new OnTrac headphones at a Thursday event in London and on YouTube, Dyson chief engineer Jake Dyson touted the device as the company's first audio-only over-ear headset. He also highlighted the OnTrac model as an improvement over Dyson's first headset, the Dyson Zone.

Also: The best noise-canceling earbuds: Expert tested and reviewed

Starting at $500 and available August 1, the new OnTrac headphones are more lightweight and last longer on a single charge than the Zone. The new headset also comes with active noise cancellation to block unwanted external noises.

Announced in late 2022, the Zone was the company's initial attempt at an audio product, a first for a business known for its vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and other home gadgets. Tapping into its expertise with purifiers, Dyson outfitted the Zone with a built-in air purifier designed to filter out pollutants. But the Zone was hampered by a hefty starting price of $949 and poor battery life. With the air purifier set to maximum, the battery was depleted after about 90 minutes.

In contrast, the OnTrac headphones come with high-capacity lithium batteries built directly into the head strap. On a full charge, the new headset promises 55 hours of continuous music without need of a recharge.

On the audio side, the OnTrac's sound comes from two neodymium speakers, which create a magnetic field to produce louder and clearer audio. Positioned to direct the sound into each ear at a specific angle, the speakers are further enhanced by a deep sub-bass. The high-density ear cushions create a seal around the ear for comfort and sound clarity.

Also: Why I ditched my AirPods Pro for these discounted Nothing earbuds (and don't regret it)

To achieve the active noise cancellation, the OnTrac comes with eight microphones set between the two earcups. The mics pick up all the external sounds and cancel them, reducing the outside noise by 40 decibels. Along with the headphones is an app that not only shows you what external noises are being canceled but also how your ears are protected from harmful noises around you.

While the Dyson Zone was designed to be comfortable, it was still a big and heavy headset, Dyson acknowledged at the event. That comfort factor was ported over to the OnTrac headphones. Without an air purifier, the new model is more lightweight.

Another goal behind the OnTrac is customization. The earcups and cushions are removable and available in a variety of colors and finishes. Replacement cups and cushions will cost you $50 per pair.

Also: The best wireless headphones: Expert tested and reviewed

Although you'll find other wireless headphones on the market, Apple's AirPods Max headset is probably the one that directly compares with the OnTrac. Priced at $550, Apple's headphones are only slightly more expensive than Dyson's new model. Still, that's a lot of money for a headset no matter how good the sound and how comfortable the fit. You'll want to weigh your options if you're looking for high-quality headphones.

While you can't order the OnTrac just yet, you can sign up at Dyson's website to receive early access and updates when the new product launches.