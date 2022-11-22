/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Headphones

15+ Black Friday deals on AirPods: Save on AirPods Pro and Max today

AirPods are on everyone's wishlist. The buds that barely go on sale are about to spread holiday cheer through both their crystal clear sound quality and amazing prices.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on

ZDNET Recommends

'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't necessarily mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music, but not be judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to save big on Apple's AirPods. 

These days, AirPods are a necessity as much as an accessory. Between their iconic look and unparalleled sound quality, they're bound to be at the top of your wishlist. While they can usually be pricey, retailers are usually swayed by the holiday spirit and gift a little discount. We've scoured to find those deals so you don't have to. 

Latest Black Friday AirPods deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest AirPods deals worth checking out:

Best Black Friday AirPods deals

Below are the best Black Friday AirPods deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) for $169

Save $80
Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds.
CNET
  • Current price: $169
  • Original price: $249 

Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize them to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem. 

View now at Target

Certified Refurbished AirPods (3rd generation) for $126

Save $52
airpods-3rd-gen.png
Best Buy
  • Current price: $126
  • Original price: $129 

Apple's third generation of its original true-wireless earbuds are in high demand. These Geek Squad certified refurbished buds come with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, plus six hours of listening with just one charge. Plus, the buds are easy to set up with your other Apple devices, making them a convenient addition to your Apple family. 

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max for $449

Save $100
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $549

Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hotly contested active noise canceling (ANC) feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The Max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday AirPods deals

Our latest finds for AirPods deals on Amazon are linked right at the top of this article, but don't forget about Apple's often forgotten, but solid quality stepchild, Beats. Here are some pretty sweet Beats deals on Amazon you should take advantage of while you can. 

Walmart Black Friday AirPods deals

I suspect Walmart will ramp up their AirPods sales once Black Friday edges closer, but for right now they have a pretty sweet deal on AirPods Max. 

Best Buy Black Friday AirPods deals

Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday AirPods deals?

We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early Black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, it's on Friday, Nov. 25.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Black Friday deals by retailer

Black Friday deals by brand

Black Friday deals by category


Finally, here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

10+ Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, Macs, and more on sale
Products that Apple sells.

10+ Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, Macs, and more on sale

30+ Black Friday headphone deals: AirPods, Beats, Bose, and Sony on sale
airpods-pro-2-speaker-close-up

30+ Black Friday headphone deals: AirPods, Beats, Bose, and Sony on sale

15+ Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
Apple Watch Series 7 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared

15+ Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now