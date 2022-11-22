'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
'Tis the season for gift shopping, but that doesn't necessarily mean excessive spending. If you're already in the holiday spirit and ready to listen to some holiday music, but not be judged by those around you, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to save big on Apple's AirPods.
These days, AirPods are a necessity as much as an accessory. Between their iconic look and unparalleled sound quality, they're bound to be at the top of your wishlist. While they can usually be pricey, retailers are usually swayed by the holiday spirit and gift a little discount. We've scoured to find those deals so you don't have to.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest AirPods deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Black Friday AirPods deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize them to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem.
Apple's third generation of its original true-wireless earbuds are in high demand. These Geek Squad certified refurbished buds come with spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, plus six hours of listening with just one charge. Plus, the buds are easy to set up with your other Apple devices, making them a convenient addition to your Apple family.
Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hotly contested active noise canceling (ANC) feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The Max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge.
Our latest finds for AirPods deals on Amazon are linked right at the top of this article, but don't forget about Apple's often forgotten, but solid quality stepchild, Beats. Here are some pretty sweet Beats deals on Amazon you should take advantage of while you can.
I suspect Walmart will ramp up their AirPods sales once Black Friday edges closer, but for right now they have a pretty sweet deal on AirPods Max.
Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early Black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy.
Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, it's on Friday, Nov. 25.
