Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
We've scoured the best Amazon deals so you don't have to. We found the best Amazon deals overall as well as the best deals by category: TVs, tablets, headphones, speakers, and monitors. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
Below, you'll find our picks for the best Amazon early Black Friday deals.
As someone who uses this in my apartment daily, Amazon's Echo Show 8 has been an essential part of my daily routine. From announcing the weather to displaying dinner recipes, it helps me streamline my day. I can also use voice commands to set reminders for important dates and other tasks. Right now, you can save $60 on this versatile assistant device.
The 46% off price tag is the lowest we've seen.
Read the review: Amazon Echo Show 8 review
This easy-to-use streaming remote offers compatibility with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. It is easy to set up and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ to create a home theater experience. Because it's integrated into the Alexa smart home, you can use voice commands to check the weather, live camera feeds, stream music, and so much more.
At only 2.85 inches in height, the Eufy RoboVac uses 1300Pa suction power for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors. It can increase suction power in less than two seconds to make sure it gets every spec of dust. Because it's quiet, you won't have to worry about waking up the kids during nap time.
This Logitech mouse weighs only 4.8 ounces, so you won't have to worry about your wrist aching from a heavy mouse. Plus, it comes in four different colors and features six different programmable buttons for all your gaming needs. Keep in mind this mouse is wired, but for only $20, this 50% off deal is a steal on a brand name mouse.
Bose's signature noise canceling headphones are back at their lowest price to date, at $80 off the original retail price. The Bluetooth range can stretch up to 30 feet, and you can enjoy 24 hours of playback on a single charge, making it great for long flights. And if you forget to charge the headphones, just 15 minutes on the included charging cable will get you three hours of power.
The most budget-friendly device in Google's Pixel 6 line, the Google Pixel 6a still comes packed with great specs. The smallest member of the family includes the signature Titan M2 chip, Google Tensor security core, along with IP67 water and dust protection. You'll also get a 12MP camera lens to capture life's best moments.
The TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router brings dual-band, Gigabit internet connections straight into your home. It's been certified for humans, and you can use Alexa to help you set it up. It simultaneously broadcasts both the 2.4GHz and the 5.0GHz networks, and it can handle up to 1.8GB speeds.
One of the latest IdeaPads from Lenovo has already dropped by 24% for Black Friday. The Chromebook lasts up to ten hours when charged, and it offers a 13-inch touchscreen -- making it great for tablet work and PC tasks. You can use it for schoolwork or while traveling with 8GB of speedy RAM.
If you want a great TV for a smaller space without the hefty price tag, this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is for you. It comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring your picture to life with higher contrast. Enjoy 1080p HD Full HD along with Alexa smart home compatibility. Plus, this TV includes all the features you've come to love in other Amazon products.
When our top choice for best gaming headsets drops in price, it's always a good day. For the price point, it offers excellent audio quality with its 50mm drivers. Plus, you'll feel comfortable for hours with its built-in gel cushions. Pair it with your PC, or use a 3.5mm jack to pair it with a gaming console.
Here are some other Amazon Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be on November 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be on Monday, November 28, 2022.