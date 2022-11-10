'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the early Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
Below, we've rounded up the best Best Buy deals available from the big box store right now. From monitors to gaming equipment, you can find something for everyone on your list – or even just shop for yourself.
Below are the 10 best early Best Buy deals we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other great deals we felt you should know about, separated out by category so you can find what you're looking for fast.
With bright contrast and lifelike images, the 65-inch LG screen will bring a beautiful OLED picture to your home. This award-winning TV offers 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC for console gamers. The TV will also offer personalized recommendations to each family member.
As someone who's been watching the deals all summer, all MacBook Air deals have involved the M1 chip – making this Air model with the M2 chip all the more enticing. It packs up to 18 hours of battery life, weighs only 2.7 pounds, and uses a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Plus, enjoy streaming or working on content on the Liquid Retina Display that features over 500 nits of brightness, P3 Wide Color, and more.
The latest from GE's smart home lineup has dropped in price for Black Friday. You can choose from over 16 million colors to make the perfect holiday space, set up a sleep/wake cycle, and more. It's also compatible with Google and Amazon smart devices for voice command control.
While the new NVIDIA graphics card lineup has yet to drop in price, scoring a 3060 in a laptop has, and you can get the ASUS ROG Zephyrus and save $500 right now. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 14-inch Full HD screen, 512 SSD storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for gaming. It's also light to take on the go, weighing only 3.53 pounds and less than an inch thin.
Design students, artists, and other creatives who have been awaiting a great sale on a Samsung tablet need to take a look at this great deal on the Tab S7 FE. It has a large screen for drawing, designing, and more, and comes with three months of Google One and YouTube Premium (new subscribers only). With the included pen, take notes in class, too.
Skip the Bose QuietComfort 45 – the Sennheiser headphones work with a wireless and wired connection. The headband features sheep leather and earpads for extra durability. The audio offers 6Hz - 23Hz frequency ranges, and the built-in microphone can handle 50Hz -10kHz.
Those that prefer to buy a pre-built machine should take advantage of this deal from HP. With 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of memory, and an RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated memory, it can play the latest games with ease. Because it's a gaming desktop, you can also use OMEN Light Studio to customize the RGB colors under the hood.
Another great OLED option, this Sony model offers XR OLED Contrast with XR Triluminos Pro Color to enhance pure blacks and lifelike brightness. Watch any TV show or movie with the automatic 4K upscaling, and it comes with XR Motion Clarity to keep your sports games blur-free.
Coming in three different colors, the Fitbit Sense 2 can track your stress levels, sleep score, ECG, and notify you if there are any changes to your heart rate. With built-in GPS, you can take over 40 different exercise modes on the go, so you can keep pushing yourself with cycling, paddle boarding, and more. The watch includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership, too.
An eco-friendly option for commuters, the Segway F30 can go up to 15.5MPH and can drive up a 15% grade incline with ease. It comes with three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Sports – and regenerative braking system. What makes this a great deal is that it offers Bluetooh connectivity so you can monitor your status, check your riding data, and even lock the electric scooter when not in use.
Here are some other Best Buy Black Friday deals happening right now:
More: Read the Samsung QN90B review
More: The Apple AirPods Max review
To find the best deals, we scoured the entire Best Buy website, searching through thousands of various products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.
Additionally, we used price trackers to ensure that you are getting a great deal, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged in order to look like a deal. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal, and we aimed for at least 25% off.
Finally, we chose products that we considered to be worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.
Black Friday this year falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will occur on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.