/>
X
Deals
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Deals

Top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

The big box store is one of the best places to score great deals on tech. This year, you can start shopping earlier with great deals in Best Buy's catalog.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Show more (6 items)

Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the early Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.

ZDNET Recommends

Below, we've rounded up the best Best Buy deals available from the big box store right now. From monitors to gaming equipment, you can find something for everyone on your list – or even just shop for yourself.

Top early Best Buy Black Friday 2022 deals overall

Below are some of the best early Best Buy deals we found could find. Farther down the page, you'll see other interesting Best Buy deals we spotted by category -- like TVs and headphones.

MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Laptop

Save $400
MacBook Pro 14" M1 Laptop
Apple
  • Current Price: $1600
  • Original Price: $2000

The 14-inch MacBook Pro features the hardy M1 chip that promises fast CPU power. With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can take your laptop to work, across campus, and more without worrying about taking the charge cable, too.

View now at Best Buy

Razer Raptor 27-inch IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor

Save $300
Razer Raptor 27" IPS 165Hz QHD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible Monitor
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $500
  • Original Price: $800

The Razer Raptor features 27 inches of 165Hz refresh rate on a QHD screen, promising a beautiful picture for gaming, streaming, and editing video content. It's a THX certified gaming monitor, meaning that it's undergone extensive testing to ensure that you're getting the best wide color gamut and picture modes for the price.

View now at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7

Save $100
google-pixel-7
CNET
  • Current Price: $600
  • Original Price: $700

Google's latest phone dropped by $100 for Black Friday at Best Buy. The phone comes with 256GB of storage, and since it's unlocked you can take it to any carrier to use it. It also features an upgraded Tensor G2 chip, Titan M2 security chip, and a 6.3-inch screen. Get it in three different colors.

View now at Best Buy

Garmin epix (Gen 2) GPS Smartwatch

Save $100
Garmin epix (Gen 2) GPS Smartwatch
Garmin
  • Current Price: $900
  • Original Price: $1,000

Know someone that's seriously into the rugged outdoors? This Garmin smartwatch is designed to navigate with GNSS technology and gets up to 42 hours of battery life with GPS on. It can last up to 16 days on a single charge and features 24/7 health monitoring. Golfers and skiiers will also enjoy the designated Courseview and Skiview -- apps that offer preloaded maps for over 42 thousand golf courses and two thousand worldwide ski resorts.

View now at Best Buy

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera

Save $300
Sony - Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Video Camera
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,900
  • Original Price: $2,200

As a Sony mirrorless camera user, Sony cameras are easy to use and understand. This Alpha a7 III mirrorless model delivers 24.2MP resolution and up to 10fps when shooting fast motion shots. You can also shoot 4K resolution, and you can check it on the 2.95-inch touch-screen monitor on the camera. It comes with a kit FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS standard zoom lens.

View now at Best Buy

GoPro HERO11 camera

Save $100
GoPro Hero 11 camera
GoPro
  • Current Price: $400
  • Original Price: $500

Shooting 5.3K video at 60fps can make those action shots, whether you're hitting the slopes or grabbing some great shots snorkeling, beautiful on your TV screen or phone later. With 13 voice commands, you can go hands-free, too. It can also take 15.8MP stills from any video content you grab, too.

View now at Best Buy

Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W Wireless Receipt and Desktop Document Scanner

Save $100
Epson - RapidReceipt RR-600W Wireless Receipt and Desktop Document Scanner
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $400
  • Original Price: $500

Perfect for the WFH setup where you have to scan a lot of pages, this scanner can handle scanning up to 100 pages of varying sizes. It can capture both sides of paper and handle 35 pages per minute. Best of all, it comes with receipt management software -- no subscription required for it.

View now at Best Buy

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED 4K Smart webOS TV

Save $400
lg-oled-evo-c2
Amazon
  • Current Price: $1,700
  • Original Price: $2,100

With bright contrast and lifelike images, the 65-inch LG screen will bring a beautiful OLED picture to your home. This award-winning TV offers 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC for console gamers. The TV will also offer personalized recommendations to each family member.

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 12.4-inch - 128GB - Wi-Fi - with S-Pen

Save $180
galaxy-tab-s7-fe
CNET
  • Current Price: $420
  • Original Price: $600

Design students, artists, and other creatives who have been awaiting a great sale on a Samsung tablet need to take a look at this great deal on the Tab S7 FE. It has a large screen for drawing, designing, and more, and comes with three months of Google One and YouTube Premium (new subscribers only). With the included pen, take notes in class, too.

View now at Best Buy

Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR A80J OLED Smart Google TV

Save $800
sony-a80j
Sony
  • Current Price: $1,000
  • Original Price: $1,900

Another great OLED option, this Sony model offers XR OLED Contrast with XR Triluminos Pro Color to enhance pure blacks and lifelike brightness. Watch any TV show or movie with the automatic 4K upscaling, and it comes with XR Motion Clarity to keep your sports games blur-free.

View now at Best Buy

Segway - F30 KickScooter

Save $150
Segway - F30 KickScooter
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $449
  • Original Price: $649

An eco-friendly option for commuters, the Segway F30 can go up to 15.5MPH and can drive up a 15% grade incline with ease. It comes with three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Sports – and regenerative braking system. What makes this a great deal is that it offers Bluetooh connectivity so you can monitor your status, check your riding data, and even lock the electric scooter when not in use.

View now at Best Buy

More early Best Buy Black Friday 2022 deals

Here are some other Best Buy Black Friday deals happening right now:

TV deals

More: Read the Samsung QN90B review

Streaming device deals

Headphone deals

More: The Apple AirPods Max review

Speaker deals

Monitor deals

How did we choose these early Black Friday Best Buy deals?

To find the best deals, we scoured the entire Best Buy website, searching through thousands of various products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.

Additionally, we used price trackers to ensure that you are getting a great deal, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged in order to look like a deal. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal, and we aimed for at least 25% off.

Finally, we chose products that we considered to be worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday this year falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will occur on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Black Friday deals by retailer

Black Friday deals by brand

Black Friday deals by category


Finally, here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

40+ Black Friday deals you can shop at Costco right now
LG 65" Class - QNED80 Series

40+ Black Friday deals you can shop at Costco right now

The 30+ best early Black Friday deals at Walmart
samsung tablet

The 30+ best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

The best Black Friday deals at Target
LG 55" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

The best Black Friday deals at Target