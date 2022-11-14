/>
X
Health
Home Health Fitness

Black Friday fitness deals: Lululemon's smart mirror is 47% off right now

Stay healthy this holiday season with the best early Black Friday fitness deals on home gym equipment and exercise bikes. Right now, you can already save $700 on a Lululemon Smart Mirror.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer and  June Wan, Technology Editor on
Reviewed by Emery Wright
Show more (1 item)

As temperatures drop this winter, many of us prefer to exercise indoors, but you don't need to worry about losing fitness progress this holiday season. There are plenty of great fitness devices that can reinvigorate your home gym routine (and help you stay excited about it). 

ZDNET Recommends

Fitness equipment can get pricey, but many companies are offering excellent discounts on workout gear. If you know where to look, you can save hundreds on equipment like exercise bikes and portable devices like smartwatches. To save you time and energy, we rounded up the best fitness deals on the market, so you can save money on bestselling fitness equipment, smart trackers, scales, and more.

Also: The best smart scales

Latest early Black Friday 2022 fitness deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest fitness deals worth checking out:

Best early Black Friday 2022 fitness deals overall

Below are some of the best early fitness deals we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting excerise equipment deals we spotted.

Lululemon Smart Mirror

Save $700 with code LLSTUDIO700
lululemon-mirror
Mirror
  • Current Price: $795
  • Original Price: $1,495

We've made our TVs, watches, and phones smart -- why shouldn't our mirrors help us achieve fitness goals, too? Lululemon's smart mirror brings the fitness studio into your home, with a variety of works ranging from yoga to boxing to cardio. The mirror offers more than 10,000 different workouts and features special classes with Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and other major brands.

View now at Mirror

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Save $110
1296x729-18
Amazon
  • Current Price: $169
  • Original Price: $279

Most smartwatches can help you track fitness goals, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can keep track of sleep cycles, women's health data, and more with ECG monitors. This smartwatch even features fall detection software, so you and your loved ones can stay healthy and safe while saving some cash.

View now at Best Buy

Bowflex Treadmill Series T22

Save $1,100
Bowflex Treadmill 22
  • Current Price: $2,499
  • Original Price: $3,599

The Bowflex Treadmill Series T22 made our top picks for best treadmills of 2022, and it's easy to see why. This treadmill uses smart technology to assess your fitness levels, and it creates customized workouts based on your fitness goals. You can expect a -5% to 20% incline, and it comes with a free year of JRNY membership -- an extra $149 value. You can watch your favorite streaming shows in the 22-inch HD screen, whether you need to catch up on the latest episode during your workout, or increase your step count during personal TV time.

View now at Amazon

ProForm 750 R Exercise Rower

Save $120
ProForm 750 R Exercise Rower
Walmart
  • Current Price: $479
  • Original Price: $599

Peloton may have just released a rowing machine, but you don't need to spend thousands of dollars to work every muscle group in your body. The ProForm rowing machine is an excellent piece of equipment that can help whip you into shape this holiday season. It comes with a tablet holder, so you can mount your own tablet or smartphone to follow along with your favorite routines. It operates on a steel rail, and you can conveniently store it away after you finish a workout -- making it an excellent option if you need to save space.

View now at Walmart

Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop

Save $40
dumoyi-smart-weighted-fit-hoop
Amazon
  • Current Price: $39
  • Original Price: $79

This weighted fit hoop takes hula hooping to a whole other level, and it's currently discounted by 50% off the original retail price this month. The hoop weights three pounds, which adds resistance when you use it. It comes in eight different colors, and you can adjust the number of knots to fit your waistline. Plus, you can lengthen or shorten the weighted rope based on your skill level. 

View now at Amazon

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym

Save $100
bowflex-pr1000-home-gym
Bowflex
  • Current Price: $699
  • Original Price: $799

If you miss curling dumbbells and using the pull-down bar at your local gym, the Bowflex PR1000 is for you. This piece of equipment brings the entire gym to your home, because the PR1000 is a 25-in-1 strength workout machine. It features a 200-pound power rod for heavy-duty resistance and an array of pulleys to get arm, shoulder, chest, and back exercises in.

View now at Amazon

More early Black Friday 2022 ftiness deals

Here are some other smartwatch Black Friday deals happening right now:

How did we choose these Black Friday exercise equipment and fitness deals?

ZDNET has several editors keeping an eye on the best Black Friday deals -- including exercise equipment and fitness discounts. We're scouring all the most popular retailers and using price tracking tools to ensure you're seeing the best deals available right now. We plan to update this guide leading up to Black Friday and of course during the week straight through to Cyber Monday. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But deals aren't limited to that day and appear in the run-up to and after Black Friday itself - we'll be tracking the best Black Friday deals for the entire period. 

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday -- in 2022 it falls on Monday, Nov. 28.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

