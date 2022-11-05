'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical.
With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want to get ahead of the frenzy or at least have something to block out the noise. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best deals so you can beat the holiday rush-- maybe even while wearing your new Beats.
Below are finds for the biggest early Black Friday deals on earbuds and over-the-ear headphones.
Current price: $99
Original price: $149
Samsung's in-ear pebble-like buds are designed with an ergonomic shape to keep you comfortable as you listen. And with active noise cancellation (ANC) and an AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker, you'll want to listen all day. The buds' always-on voice assistant also make for the perfect hands-free listening tool.
Don't sleep on beats this holiday season -- especially during a sale! These water resistant, noise canceling buds come with three soft eartip sizes for a more custom fit as you listen to top quality sound. While Apple may own Beats and they do make a great addition to Apple products, they're compatible with Samsung devices, too.
Don't let the price tag fool you, these JBL earbuds pack a lot of punch for a prime price. Using JBL's renowned audio, the buds have a deep bass sound that gives you that "I'm at a live concert" feeling. With an ergonomic shape, JBL also promises that these buds won't give you ear-pressure buildup after a long wear.
Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips you can customize to better fit your ears, you can lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem.
With these earbuds, the name says it all. Bose truly made earbuds that completely quiet your surroundings while being extremely comfortable to wear. Equipped with some of the best noise cancellation earbuds can have and all around-clear audio, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.
Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hotly contested active noise cancelling (ANC) feature. With a built in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge.
These SkullCandy, active noise cancelling earbuds are tiny, but mighty. With a small and comfortable in-ear fit, they still pack in a heavy bass. If you have small ears, but are a big fan of audio, check these out while they're on sale.
Bose is the noice cancelation champion-- at least in my book. The comfortable and careful design of these over-ear headphones locks that sound in even more and allows you to listen without in-ear build up. And good news for all you busy on-the-go holiday shoppers, these get a whole day's use with just 2.5 hours of charge.
We all know Sony delivers solid sound quality. To no surprise, these in-ear, noise canceling earbuds live up to that promise. With a light weight feel and fast charge to boot, saving on these is a no brainer.
Over the ear headphones are all the rage right now. With their chic aesthetic and Sony's cutting edge sound quality, including noise cancellation, these are the perfect pair of headphones to gift yourself or another sound snob.
We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy.
Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, that would be Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday happens on the Monday after Black Friday. This year it lands on Nov. 28.