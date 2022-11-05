/>
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more

Everyone deserves a new pair of headphones for the holidays -- especially if they're at half the price.
christina-darby-headshot
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
ZDNET Recommends

If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. 

With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want to get ahead of the frenzy or at least have something to block out the noise. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best deals so you can beat the holiday rush-- maybe even while wearing your new Beats. 

Best early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

Below are finds for the biggest early Black Friday deals on earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
CNET

  • Current price: $99

  • Original price: $149

Samsung's in-ear pebble-like buds are designed with an ergonomic shape to keep you comfortable as you listen. And with active noise cancellation (ANC) and an AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker, you'll want to listen all day. The buds' always-on voice assistant also make for the perfect hands-free listening tool. 

View now at Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds

Save $50
1296x729-28
Beats

Don't sleep on beats this holiday season -- especially during a sale! These water resistant, noise canceling buds come with three soft eartip sizes for a more custom fit as you listen to top quality sound. While Apple may own Beats and they do make a great addition to Apple products, they're compatible with Samsung devices, too. 

View now at Target

JBL VIBE 100 In-ear wireless headphones

Save $20
Close-up of a young man with a skateboard wearing a pair of JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds
Best Buy
  • Current price: $49
  • Original price: $29 

Don't let the price tag fool you, these JBL earbuds pack a lot of punch for a prime price. Using JBL's renowned audio, the buds have a deep bass sound that gives you that "I'm at a live concert" feeling. With an ergonomic shape, JBL also promises that these buds won't give you ear-pressure buildup after a long wear. 

View now at Amazon

AirPods Pro (1st generation)

Save $80
apple-airpods-pro-best-wireless-earbuds-review.png
  • Current price: $169 
  • Original price: $249

Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips you can customize to better fit your ears, you can lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem. 

View now at Target

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Save $80
bose-quietcomfort-noise-canceling-earbuds
Amazon
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $279

With these earbuds, the name says it all. Bose truly made earbuds that completely quiet your surroundings while being extremely comfortable to wear. Equipped with some of the best noise cancellation earbuds can have and all around-clear audio, you'll want to take advantage of this deal. 

View now at Bose

Apple Airpods Max

Save $100
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $549

Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, but they're equipped with the hotly contested active noise cancelling (ANC) feature. With a built in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge. 

View now at Amazon

Skullcandy Indy earbuds

Save $31
1296x729-14
Amazon
  • Current price: $67
  • Original price: $99

These SkullCandy, active noise cancelling earbuds are tiny, but mighty. With a small and comfortable in-ear fit, they still pack in a heavy bass. If you have small ears, but are a big fan of audio, check these out while they're on sale. 

View now at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-ear Headphones

Save $80
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $329

Bose is the noice cancelation champion-- at least in my book. The comfortable and careful design of these over-ear headphones locks that sound in even more and allows you to listen without in-ear build up. And good news for all you busy on-the-go holiday shoppers, these get a whole day's use with just 2.5 hours of charge. 

View now at Target

Sony LinkBuds S

Save $71
sony link s buds product image
Amazon
  • Current price: $128 
  • Original price: $199

We all know Sony delivers solid sound quality. To no surprise, these in-ear, noise canceling earbuds live up to that promise. With a light weight feel and fast charge to boot, saving on these is a no brainer. 

View now at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Bluetooth Headphones

Save $120
Sony WH-1000XM4
SONY
  • Current price: $229
  • Original price: $349

Over the ear headphones are all the rage right now. With their chic aesthetic and Sony's cutting edge sound quality, including noise cancellation, these are the perfect pair of headphones to gift yourself or another sound snob. 

View now at Target

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Amazon

Looking for some more deals? Here's some early Black Friday sales we found happening over at Amazon 

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Walmart

Walmart has some pretty nice deals coming up, but for now, check out this sweet deal on some used AirPods Pro and a few honorable mentions. 

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Best Buy

Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday headphone deals?

We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, that would be Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday happens on the Monday after Black Friday. This year it lands on Nov. 28. 

More Black Friday deals

