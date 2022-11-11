/>
Black Friday headphone deals: Top early sales on AirPods Pro, Bose, and more

Everyone deserves a new pair of headphones for the holidays -- especially if they're at half the price.
christina-darby-headshot
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. 

With Black Friday on the horizon, you may either want to get ahead of the frenzy or at least have something to block out the noise. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best deals so you can beat the holiday rush -- maybe even while wearing your new Beats. 

Latest early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest AirPods deals worth checking out:

Best early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

Below are finds for the biggest early Black Friday deals on earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
  • Current price: $99
  • Original price: $149

Samsung's in-ear pebble-like buds are designed with an ergonomic shape to keep you comfortable while you listen. And with active noise cancellation (ANC) and an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker, you'll want to listen all day. The buds' always-on voice assistant also makes for the perfect hands-free listening tool. 

View now at Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds

Save $50
1296x729-28
  • Current: $99
  • Original: $149

Don't sleep on beats this holiday season -- especially during a sale! These water-resistant, noise-canceling buds come with three soft eartip sizes for a more custom fit as you listen to top quality sound. While Apple may own Beats and they do make a great addition to Apple ecosystems, they're compatible with Samsung devices, too. 

View now at Target

JBL Vibe 100 In-ear wireless headphones

Save $20
Close-up of a young man with a skateboard wearing a pair of JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds
  • Current price: $29
  • Original price: $49

Don't let the price tag fool you, these JBL earbuds pack a lot of punch for a prime price. Using JBL's renowned audio, the buds have a deep bass sound that gives you that "I'm at a live concert" feeling. With an ergonomic shape, JBL also promises that these buds won't give you ear-pressure buildup after a long wear. 

View now at Amazon

AirPods Pro (1st generation)

Save $50
Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds.
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $249

Apple's first pro generation of true wireless earbuds are already a classic. With active noise cancelation (ANC) and comfortable silicone tips, you can customize it to better fit your ears and lock in wherever and whenever. Working seamlessly with other Apple products such as Mac computers and iPhones, these are the perfect addition to your Apple ecosystem. 

View now at Target

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Save $80
bose-quietcomfort-noise-canceling-earbuds
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $279

With these earbuds, the name says it all. Bose truly created earbuds that completely quiet your surroundings while remaining extremely comfortable to wear. Equipped with some of the best noise cancellation technology, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

View now at Bose

Apple AirPods Max

Save $100
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
  • Current price: $449
  • Original price: $549

Not only do the AirPods Max seem to be a streetwear statement this fall, they're also equipped with the hotly contested active noise cancelling (ANC) feature. With a built-in microphone, you can still make hands-free calls even though they're not your typical buds. The max's also have up to 20 hours of battery, so you can use them from work to working out and anywhere in between with a single charge. 

View now at Amazon

Skullcandy Indy earbuds

Save $31
1296x729-14
  • Current price: $67
  • Original price: $99

These SkullCandy earbuds are tiny but mighty. With a small and comfortable in-ear fit, they still pack in a heavy bass with excellent active noise cancelling technology. If you have small ears but are a big fan of audio, check these out while they're on sale. 

View now at Walmart

JBL Tune 760 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Save $30
JBL Tune 760 Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $129

Active noise cancelling with a pure bass sound and 35-hour battery life, JBL's over-ear, wireless headphones promise a solid performance that will last. Save on the lightweight and foldable headphones so you can wear them on the go this holiday season, and beyond. 

View now at Target

Sony LinkBuds S

Save $51
sony link s buds product image
  • Current price: $148 
  • Original price: $199

We all know Sony delivers solid sound quality. It's no surprise these noise-canceling earbuds live up to that promise. With a lightweight feel and fast charge to boot, saving on these is a no brainer. 

View now at Amazon

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Amazon

Looking for some more deals? Here are some early Black Friday sales we found happening over at Amazon 

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Walmart

Walmart has some pretty nice deals coming up, but for now, check out this sweet deal on some used AirPods Pro and a few honorable mentions. 

More early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals at Best Buy

Here are some other AirPods and Apple Beats early Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday headphone deals?

We went looking for these deals as if we were shopping for ourselves. By using discount codes and extensions and looking through retailers' websites, these were the best early black Friday deals we could find for products we would all enjoy. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday follows the Thursday of Thanksgiving. This year, that would be Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday happens on the Monday after Black Friday. This year it lands on Nov. 28. 

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

