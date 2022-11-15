'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for early laptop deals ahead of Black Friday, from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and laptop vendors.
Below are the 10 best early laptop deals we found. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting laptop deals we spotted at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
When ZDNET reviewed Dell's XPS 15 in 2020, we described it as setting 'a new high bar' for 15.6-inch laptops', while the 2021 model was dubbed 'the standard against which other laptops are measured'. Clearly, it still carries a premium price tag, even with $700 shaved off the list price, but you're getting a top-notch configuration that will suit a wide range of demanding professionals.
Key specs: Intel Core i9-12900HK processor | 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch screen | 32GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU (4GB)
Read review: Dell XPS 15 9510: It's good to be king
Although the design is unchanged, the M2 version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro delivers a welcome speed boost -- which it can deliver for longer than the fanless M2 MacBook Air thanks to its active cooling system. Battery life is also extremely impressive, coming in at just under 20 hours in ZDNET's video streaming test.
Key specs: Apple M2 processor | 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Liquid Retina (IPS) display | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | Apple M2 10-core GPU (integrated)
Read review: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review: M1 owners aren't missing out
With a large 17.3-inch IPS touch screen and a very capable 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this Windows 11 laptop is an all-rounder suitable for students and remote or office-based knowledge workers. It's not the most portable laptop at 2.5kg (5.5lbs), but it is good value at $900.
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Dell's redesign of its popular 13-inch XPS laptop features a haptic touchpad embedded in the wrist rest and an edge-to-edge keyboard with touch-sensitive Fn keys. Slim, light and distinctive, and available with a powerful 12th-generation Core i7 processor, this is a laptop deal that style-conscious mobile pros will want to check out.
Key specs: Intel Core i7-1260P processor | 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch screen | 16GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ differs from the standard 7 model by supporting a removable/upgradable SSD and offering up to 15 hours of battery life compared to 10.5h. Mobile broadband (4G LTE) is also an option on the 7+ model, although that's not present on this tablet-plus-keyboard cover offer, which comes in at 35.5% under Microsoft's list price.
Key specs: Intel 11th-generation Core i3 processor | 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 PixelSense touch screen | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage | Intel UHD Graphics (integrated)
Also: The best Surface PC: Every Surface device is Windows 11-ready
Also: Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Here's what makes it different
Lenovo's 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the standard-setter for business laptops and the latest model brings 12th-generation Intel Core processors, touch screens and a 1080p webcam. This is a premium-priced laptop, but Lenovo is offering some attractive deals, and they are well worth exploring if you have the budget.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1240P processor | 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Read review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) review: The best business laptop?
The Razer Blade 14 delivers a 'perfect balance of power and portability', according to ZDNET's roundup of the best gaming laptops. With a powerful AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, along with a 165Hz screen, it packs a lot into a 1.78kg chassis. Quality specs mean a hefty price tag, but it's available here at 17% off.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor | 14-inch 2560 x 1440, 165Hz screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB)
Also: The best gaming laptops: Top rigs for on-the-go gaming
Coming in at a sliver under $400 (16.7% off), the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 is a relatively thin (18mm) and light (1.76) Windows 11 laptop whose quality belies its modest price. There's plenty of connectivity, including four USB ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port and an HDMI connector. With battery life quoted at 10 hours, it's an excellent budget choice.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LCD screen | 8GB RAM | 256GB storage | AMD Radeon Graphics (integrated)
If you're looking for a good-value all rounder, the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook S15 is well worth considering. This stylish Core i5-based laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage was good value at its list price of $729.99; at $599.99 (17.8% off) it's even better.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (integrated)
The world's first foldable PC when it launched in 2020, the original ThinkPad X1 Fold (there is now a 16-inch model) has a 13.3-inch 4:3 OLED screen that can operate as a large tablet, or fold down the middle to work in 'book' or clamshell mode -- the latter either with an on-screen or physical add-on keyboard. ZDNET found the X1 Fold intriguing in early 2021, but it was hard to recommend at the original asking price. At $999 -- 65.5% off Lenovo's list price -- this innovative device is well worth another look.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor | 13.3-inch 1536 x 2048 foldable OLED touch screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel UHD Graphics (integrated)
Read review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold review: An innovative shape-shifting tablet/laptop
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other laptop Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We searched for Black Friday laptop deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and also at the websites of leading manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. We also used various price trackers to ensure that a claimed deal wasn't spurious.
We have concentrated on quality products from leading vendors, as discounts on these laptops are likely to be most sought-after by potential buyers.
Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25, 2022, but deals aren't limited to that day. We will be tracking the best deals up to Black Friday and beyond.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday -- that is, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers: