Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
We've taken a look at Newegg's sales to find you the steepest discounts and the best deals. The first 10 deals we're highlighting fall under the Newegg's "Black Friday price protection."
Here's how Newegg explains the program: "If you purchase an eligible product displaying the Black Friday Price Protection [button] from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, 2022 and after your purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There's no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 6, 2022 and an email confirmation will be sent to you."
We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Newegg deals worth checking out:
This gaming desktop features an Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for strong 1080p gaming performance. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The device also comes with a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse.
This router offers the latest generation of WiFi 6 technology with MU-MIMO and OFDMA for excellent through-walls performance and high-efficiency transmission. You can expect to use multiple devices at once with low latency. You'll get dual-band concurrent wireless speed up to 1.8Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band), with high-performance WiFi 6 speed. It comes with four full gigabit ethernet ports, as well as four powerful external antennas of 6dBi with beamforming technology to help eliminate dead spots. The device also supports WPA3 wireless security protocols and guest WiFi access.
These over-the-ear headphones feature beyerdynamic's "Tesla technology," combined with its Amiron home brand, designed for a wide range of music genres. Modifications to the transducer have diminished unwanted vibrations to an absolute minimum and completely eliminated annoying treble resonances. Amiron home delivers concert-quality sound, combining a very precise bass with transparent mids and clear highs. The headphones come with a soft headband and ear pads, as well as a 3m long cable with 3.5 mm jack plug and screwed-on 6.35 mm jack adapter.
This dash cam features three cameras -- a 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera to record front, inside cabin and road back simultaneously at 1440P+1080P+1080P at 30fps. It offers solid night vision thanks to an F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, F1.8 6-glass lens observing behind your car, and four IR LED lights facing the vehicle occupants. You can monitor your car condition for 24 hours with continuous power supply. Motion Detection auto records once movement is detected in front, while collision detection auto turns on dash cam to record even when it is off.
The Acer Aspire 5 is designed to pack a strong punch. It comes with fast AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor, as well as a AMD Radeon Graphics. It features a 15.6" Full HD screen, 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.
The PG Velocita is a new high-end product line under the Phantom Gaming family. It includes the PG Velocita motherboard series, designed for both performance and appearance. The B550 PG Velocita supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen CPUs and future AMD Ryzen Processors. It comes with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Series Graphics, 7.1 audio channels, and it supports up to 128GB of memory. Its aluminum alloy heatsinnk top cover is designed to improve heat dissipation.
Each row of this keyboard is backlit with LEDs of a different color. It comes with nine preset lighting effects, as well as two slots for assignable lighting effects. The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. With 104-key rollover, this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario. The double-shot-molded ABS keycaps and brushed metal panel are designed to be durable and water resistant.
It's hard to beat a pair of earbuds for under $10, especially when they offer IPX6 water resistance, Hi-Fi stereo sound and come with a USB-C & wireless charging case. A single charge offers up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours using USB-C fast charging or just under two hours with a wireless charger.
The ZION NFS01 solid state drive comes with 3D NAND Flash that provides higher storage density, efficiency, and reliability than traditional 2D NAND. Steeply discounted at 64% off, this is a good chance to give your notebook or desktop PC a solid upgrade.
The Klipsch Reference Cinema Systems are designed to offer an all-in-one speaker setup optimal for movies, music and games. This system includes four satellite speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, for an immersive experience. It's compact, connecting easily to your A/V receiver, and includes a best-in-class 10" subwoofer for deep bass.
Here are some other Newegg Black Friday deals happening right now, which may or may not come with the Black Friday Price Protection:
We chose these deals by looking for items that offered the best bang for your buck -- deals on the highest-rated items for sale on Newegg, with the steepest discounts. The top 10 deals highlighted all fall under Newegg's Black Friday price protection program. We also scoured Newegg's Black Friday deals for a variety of different items.
Black Friday is the shopping holiday that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that comes on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is a good day to find online-only deals.
