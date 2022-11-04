'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
Target has an expansive catalog of items on sale, but we only picked items that have at least a 20% discount, since we know there's lots of gift-giving going on. We included all kinds of devices, from smartwatches, to TVs and wireless headphones. So, if you're looking for a discount, we've got you covered.
If you're doing all or most of your holiday shopping at Target, it's important to know that the prices included in this list are how much you'd pay if you buy the item online to be shipped or picked up in-store. Typically, buying online is cheaper, and prices will vary if you decide to buy an item in-store.
Below are the 10 best early Target deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting [retailer] deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
This tablet boasts 1080p full HD display 10% brighter than previous models, compatibility with the newest Fire OS, and more durability than comparable iPads. This tablet's battery lasts 12 hours between charges with a universal USB-C charging port. Take full advantage of this online-only deal by adding it to your Target cart and save $75.
Amazon's 4th generation Echo is 50% during Target's Black Friday sale. The sleek, Bluetooth-capable smart home hub comes equipped with Alexa voice controls that you can toggle on and off. When purchased online, you can add the Amazon Echo to your cart for $49.99
The iRobot Roomba j7 is Wi-Fi compatible and empties itself when it's full of waste. It comes with voice control, self-mapping, and scheduled cleaning so you don't have to worry about remembering to vacuum. When buying online, you can get the Roomba j7 for $599 at Target.
These wireless, Bluetooth headphones offer pure adaptive noise canceling, fast charging, up to 22 hours of battery life, and come with a built-in microphone. These are great for long drives and flights, or when you're in the office and need to get some uninterrupted work done. When purchased online, you can grab these headphones for $149.99 at Target.
LG's 55-inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV boasts a self-lighting display for intense contrasting colors. It comes with free access to over 300 LG channels, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and Game Optimizer for an immersive gaming experience. When you buy online, you can get this TV for $999.99 at Target.
Amazon's streaming media player includes 4K viewing, live and free TV channels, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa voice control. When purchased online, you can get this Fire TV Stick 50% off at Target.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet is 30% faster than previous models and comes with all-day battery life, universal USB-C charging, and hands-free Alexa you can toggle on and off. When purchased online, you can snag this tablet for $44.99 at Target.
Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Target:
For Target's Black Friday deals, we considered that people look for deals that are at least 20% off, especially on Black Friday. So, we scanned Target's website for the most in-demand, top quality devices and included the ones with the steepest discounts.
Scouring through deals means comparing prices across many retailers and finding the ones that make the most sense without compromising quality. Many of these products have been reviewed by ZDNET experts to help you make an informed decision before you make a purchase.
Black Friday is always the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and is when most online retailers have a holiday sale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28.