The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Black Friday is a few weeks away, but Walmart has already started launching great tech deals. You can save big on the best tech gifts this holiday season.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Black Friday is one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays.

The major shopping event will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving. Many major US retailers launch Black Friday sales with thousands of discounts on clothing, electronics, and more. 

Walmart has extended the sales event by introducing "Black Friday Deals for Days," and sales have already started on tech devices like laptops, gaming consoles, mobile devices, robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, and more. As new deals roll in, we will keep updating our guide to cover the best early Walmart deals available. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy to find the best early Black Friday deals happening everywhere. 

Check out the best early Black Friday Walmart deals below.

Best early Black Friday 2022 Walmart deals overall

Below are the 10 best early Walmart deals we could find. However, farther down the page, you'll see more interesting Walmart deals that are still worth checking out.

LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV

Save $603
LG 55" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
Walmart
  • Current price: $996
  • Original price: $1599

One of the top Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday is on the 55-inch LG TV. This smart TV comes with a 4K UHD OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The TV contains an a7 AI processor for enhanced picture and sound quality. Plus, it's more than $600 off right now.

View now at Walmart

Samsung 60-inch 4K Crystal LED smart TV

Save $151
SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV
Walmart
  • Current price: $447
  • Original price: $598

An alternative TV offer available at Walmart before Black Friday is on a larger, 60-inch Samsung smart TV. Discounted by over $150, this model comes with a 4K Crystal Ultra HD display, a 4K processor for image enhancement, and a 60Hz refresh rate. 

View now at Walmart

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor

Save $400
Samsung 49" gaming monitor
Walmart
  • Current price: $1199
  • Original price: $1599

There's also an excellent monitor deal at Walmart. The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is the type of curved monitor suitable for gamers who want a large screen to accompany a top-end rig. While not cheap, the Odyssey offers a 49-inch curved QLED display, Quantum Dot technology, and a 240hz refresh rate.

View now at Walmart

Shark ION robot vacuum

Save $110
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
  • Current price: $139
  • Original price: $249

We've seen many robot vacuum deals during Black Friday sales in recent years. Ahead of the shopping event, Walmart is offering a $110 discount on the Shark ION robot vacuum, a budget-friendly Wi-Fi model that can be controlled via voice assistant or your mobile device. You can expect up to 120 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Give the gift of hassle free cleaning this holiday season.

View now at Walmart

Razer Barracuda X headset

Save $50
Razer Barracuda X headset
Walmart
  • Current price: $49
  • Original price: $99

Headphone products appear in Black Friday sales every year without fail, and ahead of the event, we've found a decent deal on a gaming headset. You can currently save $30 on a Razer Barracuda X headset, suitable for gaming and mobile use. There is a detachable microphone and the headset is compatible with PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

View now at Walmart

Lenovo Tab M8

Save $40
Lenovo Tab M8
Walmart
  • Current price: $79
  • Original price: $119

If you're on the hunt for a tablet ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has a fair deal available on the Lenovo Tab M8. This 8-inch tablet comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB SSD storage, and while the specifications aren't very high, they are fair considering a price point of under $100. The tablet runs on Android 11.

View now at Walmart

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

Save $120
2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB
Walmart
  • Current price: $349
  • Original price: $469

Not many Apple deals appear during Black Friday -- or at any time of the year, for that matter -- but we found an iPad Air discounted by $120 at Walmart. This model comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an A14 processor, and 64GB SSD storage -- excellent specs for one of our favorite tablets.

View now at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop

Save $150
HP Pavilion 15.6" laptop
Walmart
  • Current price: $599
  • Original price: $749

We also found a Windows laptop deal for an HP Pavilion at Walmart. This laptop comes equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

View now at Walmart

Bose Sport Earbuds

Save $50
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Walmart
  • Current price: $129
  • Original price: $179

If you need a pair of earbuds suitable for exercise and gym sessions, Walmart has you covered. You can save $50 on a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds, which are wireless. The set comes with soft, silicone cups, so they won't fall out during rigorous activity like exercise.

View now at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen) GPS + Cellular

Save $110
Apple Watch SE
Walmart
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $309

We've also found a decent deal on an Apple smartwatch. Over at Walmart, you can pick up a 1st-generation Apple Watch SE complete with both GPS + Cellular connectivity for $199. Plus, the watch comes with an Abyss Blue sports band.

View now at Walmart

More early Black Friday PC deals at Walmart

Here are some other Black Friday PC and laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:

More early Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

Here are some other Black Friday TV deals happening right now at Walmart:

More early Black Friday headphone deals at Walmart

Here are some other Black Friday headphone deals happening right now at Walmart:

Other early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Here are some other Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

How did we choose these early Black Friday Walmart deals?

Walmart is one of the top retailers in the US, so you can expect the company to jump in when it comes to seasonal offers. 

While Amazon, Best Buy, and Target also have early Black Friday deals, Walmart historically launches great deals on laptops, smartwatches, and IoT home gadgets. We will be using price trackers to make sure we tell you about the best deals leading up to Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November every year. In 2022, Black Friday will land on November 25.

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and it marks the beginning of the US holiday shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to a full week and includes Cyber Monday. 

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with e-commerce, now many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics.

In 2022, Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 28.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers:

