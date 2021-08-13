EarthLink internet review: A decent option

The major positives uncovered during the Earthlink internet review were no data caps, speeds up to 1GB, and several different plans to choose from. Additionally, the faster plans were notably cheaper compared with other major service providers.

Like most providers, though, the company doesn't offer service in all areas of the country. Even in the states where service is advertised, not all cities have coverage. And even in the cities that make the service list, some addresses don't offer service. But if you contact customer support, a technician can run a test to tell you what's available in your area in a matter of minutes.

Overall, EarthLink looks to be a decent ISP option, depending on where you live and what types of speed you're looking for.

EarthLink internet overview

In general, the reviews on EarthLink internet are a bit mixed. While the company does have an ok rating of a B with the Better Business Bureau, a quick search for company complaints turns up a decent-sized list of unhappy customers. While it's common to see polarized reviews that only show the over-the-top good or bad experiences, it's still something to take note of to consider.

Additionally, the number of states serviced is a bit misleading. While the company has active pages for 47 of the 50 states, it doesn't mean there's blanket coverage across the state. In fact, a lot of the states leave you hard-pressed to find any cities that offer service, even though the page claims service in the state.

Pros:

Fast internet speeds : Solutions for residential and business customers looking for fast internet speeds

: Solutions for residential and business customers looking for fast internet speeds Customizable plans : Customizable plans and no teaser rates, ensuring no billing surprises down the line

: Customizable plans and no teaser rates, ensuring no billing surprises down the line No data caps: No data caps or throttling based on data usage

Cons:

Service is not available in all states

Service is not available in all cities in the states serviced

Lower-speed plans are more expensive than some competitors

Availability

EarthLink internet plans and prices

Plan Download Speed Price Number of Devices Supported 1 10Mbps $ 49.95 N/A 2 30Mbps $ 59.95 N/A 3 80Mbps $ 69.95 N/A 4 100Mbps $ 79.95 N/A 5 200Mbps $ 89.95 N/A 6 1000Mbps $ 99.95 N/A *Data accurate as of 9/21/2020







EarthLink speeds and data caps

Plan Upload Speed Download Speed Data Cap 1 Not listed 10Mbps No Cap 2 Not listed 30Mbps No Cap 3 Not listed 80Mbps No Cap 4 Not listed 100Mbps No Cap 5 Not listed 200Mbps No Cap 6 Not listed 1000Mbps No Cap *Date effective as of 9/21/2020







EarthLink estimated speeds

When it comes to the speeds of EarthLink internet, your options depend heavily on where you live. In some areas, you can get upwards of 1000Mbps, which is on par with the "Gig" internet speed options many companies advertise. While EarthLink is very forthcoming with download speeds, you won't find upload speeds listed for any of the available plans, which isn't ideal.

Overall, the faster plans are on par with the rest of the industry. For people who want to save on internet costs and don't need much speed, it's nice to see some slower plans available. But the higher-tiered options aren't available everywhere, which is disappointing.

Data caps

One nice thing to see during the EarthLink reviews is the company has no data caps on any of the accounts. Additionally, there is no throttling of accounts, which lowers speeds for heavy data users. Out of everything we looked at during the review, EarthLink's data policy was the biggest highlight.

Our picks for EarthLink internet plan

1000Mbps plan : Best for gamers and video streaming

: Best for gamers and video streaming 100Mbps plan: Best middle-of-the-road option

EarthLink internet highlights

Contracts and fees



EarthLink's website does not detail minimum contract lengths. Additionally, you'll need to go through an extensive service check and pre-sign up with the company's customer support to learn what contractual options are available in your area. Based on past reviews and the lack of advertising for month-to-month plans, it's safest to assume that most geographical areas require at least a one-year service contract.

To learn more about the true cost of internet service, make sure to check out guides on hidden costs and calculating the cost of an ISP.

Notable fees:

Early termination fee: If you cancel your service early, you may be subject to the fee outlined in your service agreement.

Variable equipment fees: Those who need a modem or other internet service devices are available through the company for an additional charge.

Customer service

While internet reviews can be polarized, a quick look at the BBB complaints website did show several recent issues from customers on a myriad of different issues. However, it looks like the company is active on the forum and has responded to every complaint with some attempt to rectify the situation.

If you need help as a customer of EarthLink, there are several helpful ways to get assistance. EarthLink provides 24/7 phone support, live online chat, and helpful FAQs and self-help guides to assist with the most common issues.

Additional features

You can get some nice additional features with your plan. These include up to eight traditional email addresses, up to 10 anonymous email addresses, automatic antivirus protection, spam protection, and a customizable internet homepage to enhance your overall experience.

Is EarthLink internet any good? Answering the question of whether EarthLink internet is any good depends on what you're looking for. For customers looking for the fastest internet, the company delivers. Speeds are available up to 1GB (1000Mbps), and the associated price in the areas checked is competitive with other major providers. However, EarthLink's internet plans don't seem quite as valuable at slower speeds. Other providers offer similar or cheaper plans for the same speeds. The company also offers a host of additional services that may be helpful for businesses. These include things like website design, custom branding, reputation management, and free business listings. While you might be better off sourcing these services individually from a company specialising in the service, the options are there if you're looking for a true one-stop-shop.





What is EarthLink's best plan, and how much does it cost? The best plan available from EarthLink is the HyperLink (1000Mbps) plan. With speeds on par with other companies "Gig" plans, you can get blazing fast download speeds for under $100.

Where is EarthLink available? EarthLink advertises services in 47 states across the United States. While this may seem great on the surface, this doesn't mean blanket coverage in each state. In fact, in some of the states where service is advertised, it's challenging to find any cities currently offering coverage. Additionally, a spot check of some of the advertised cities showed addresses without coverage.

What is EarthLink HyperLink Internet? EarthLink's HyperLink internet is the company's fastest internet plan. With upload speeds of up to 1000Mbps (1GB), the internet plan is on par with the fastest options at other major providers. The HyperLink plan may be a great option for people who use a lot of bandwidth.