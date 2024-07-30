Edit PDFs on your Mac with this tool, on sale now

StackSocial

It's nearly time to head back to school or, perhaps, back to the office after a much-needed summer vacation. And chances are, if you're a student or an office worker, you know how integral portable document files (PDFs) are to everyday activities. PDFs are great for a ton of online work, from reading class texts to research, but they're notoriously annoying to edit.

But there is an easy, affordable way to fix that. New users can save $60 on a lifetime subscription to PDF Expert's Premium Plan for Mac, and unlock access to edit, format, annotate, and more via Stack Social. That's a savings of 42% on a plan with a 4.7 star App Store rating, which typically costs over $100.

Easily edit PDFs on your Mac

PDF Expert bills itself as a fast, reliable, easy-to-use PDF editor. The app, which requires MacOS 12.0 or later, is packed with powerful PDF features and an intuitive interface, which make it effortless to breeze through any task whether you are a student, educator, architect, manager, or need a PDF reader for personal daily usage.

You'll be able to annotate, edit PDF text, images, and links, convert PDFs to Word, Excel or PowerPoint files, recognize text with OCR, and sign documents. Here's the full breakdown of all the tools you'll receive:

Edit PDFs

Change the text

Insert images

Add links

Annotate PDFs

Highlight important content

Comment on PDFs

Add stamps

Organize PDFs

Merge PDFs

Manage pages

Split PDFs

Convert PDFs

Convert to PDF

PDF to Word

PDF to image

PDF to Excel

PDF to PowerPoint

PDF to text

Fill out PDFs

Fill out PDF forms

Sign documents

Redact PDFs

Recognize text with OCR

OCR text in PDF

Enhance scans

Crop & split pages

Don't miss out on a chance to save on this helpful office tool, which makes it easy to edit, annotate, and adjust PDF files on your whim. Grab this offer right now while it's on sale ahead of the back-to-school season.

