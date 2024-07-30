'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Edit PDFs on your Mac with this tool, on sale now
It's nearly time to head back to school or, perhaps, back to the office after a much-needed summer vacation. And chances are, if you're a student or an office worker, you know how integral portable document files (PDFs) are to everyday activities. PDFs are great for a ton of online work, from reading class texts to research, but they're notoriously annoying to edit.
But there is an easy, affordable way to fix that. New users can save $60 on a lifetime subscription to PDF Expert's Premium Plan for Mac, and unlock access to edit, format, annotate, and more via Stack Social. That's a savings of 42% on a plan with a 4.7 star App Store rating, which typically costs over $100.
Easily edit PDFs on your Mac
PDF Expert bills itself as a fast, reliable, easy-to-use PDF editor. The app, which requires MacOS 12.0 or later, is packed with powerful PDF features and an intuitive interface, which make it effortless to breeze through any task whether you are a student, educator, architect, manager, or need a PDF reader for personal daily usage.
You'll be able to annotate, edit PDF text, images, and links, convert PDFs to Word, Excel or PowerPoint files, recognize text with OCR, and sign documents. Here's the full breakdown of all the tools you'll receive:
Edit PDFs
- Change the text
- Insert images
- Add links
Annotate PDFs
- Highlight important content
- Comment on PDFs
- Add stamps
Organize PDFs
- Merge PDFs
- Manage pages
- Split PDFs
Convert PDFs
- Convert to PDF
- PDF to Word
- PDF to image
- PDF to Excel
- PDF to PowerPoint
- PDF to text
Fill out PDFs
- Fill out PDF forms
- Sign documents
- Redact PDFs
Recognize text with OCR
- OCR text in PDF
- Enhance scans
- Crop & split pages
Don't miss out on a chance to save on this helpful office tool, which makes it easy to edit, annotate, and adjust PDF files on your whim. Grab this offer right now while it's on sale ahead of the back-to-school season.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.