Eight smartphone charing accessories to keep you at 100%, now with Black Friday prices

The latest iPhone and Pixel models hit the shelves these past few weeks, and they're here just in time before Black Friday. If you plan on upgrading your phone this year, don't forget to grab some accessories to keep you charged up. We've lined up eight early access deals on charging accessories that you can score for a limited time. Just use coupon code BFSAVE20 before Black Friday for an additional 20% off the sale price.

HyperGear

1. HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder & Nightlight - $16 (Reg. $29) with code: BFSAVE20

If you're going on vacation, you'll need to charge your larger devices like tablets and laptops eventually, on top of your mobile devices. One power outlet won't be enough for a single hotel room's worth of people, but this 3-in-1 multi-charger by HyperGear solves that. The HyperGear features two grounded outlets and two USB ports; all you have to do is plug the HyperGear into a power outlet.

HyperGear

2. Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5: Qi-Enabled + 4 USB Ports - $36 (Reg. $54) with code: BFSAVE20

Multiple mobile devices call for multiple charging cables, and things can get quite messy if you don't keep your charging station organized. With this Naztech Wireless Power Hub, you can charge up to five devices at once, one with the Qi wireless charger and four included USB ports. The hub even comes with partitions to help you organize your devices while they're charging, which clears up cable clutter at your charging station.

Fesco Group

3. ChargeWorx 10,000mAh Dual USB Slim Power Bank - $15.20 (Reg. $39) with code: BFSAVE20

You won't always be near a charging cable, so a backup power bank with just enough power capacity is a must for your everyday carry. This ChargeWorx power bank packs 10,000mAh of charging capacity, which is enough to charge your phone two to three times for a total of 75 hours of usage. It packs all of this power in a slim design that you can easily slip into your pocket or bag for discreet charging.

Zendure

4. Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger - $69.99 (Reg. $129) price dropped

Big devices consume more power than your typical power bank can provide. With this Zendure SuperSport, you get a massive 27,000 mAh battery with 100 watts of power delivery, which is perfect for charging your laptop, tablet, or Nintendo Switch. The Zendure power bank features fast charging itself, allowing you to recharge all 27,000 mAh of its capacity in just two hours.

Go-Tough

5. GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable - $20 (Reg. $29) with code: BFSAVE20

Most cheap Lightning cables are wrapped with a thin layer of rubber that eventually wears down to the bare internals. Once the internals are exposed, the cable quickly loses its effectiveness. With this heavy-duty Lightning cable by GO-TOUGH, you get a durable PET layer with reinforced stress points to reduce fraying and wear, so you don't have to worry about torn cables when you're in need of a charge.

Electronic Avenue

6. Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $32 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

Alternatively, these Magnetic Power Tiles deliver a much more aesthetic charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It consists of two wireless charging tiles, one for your iPhone and one for your Apple Watch and AirPods. You can attach them magnetically to create a single centralized charging hub or separate them entirely. Finally, they come with a USB port on the back, allowing you to charge a fourth device with any compatible power cable.

Logiix

7. Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro - $23.20 (Reg. $34) with code: BFSAVE20

Charging stations don't always have to look so utilitarian. If you like to admire your AirPods even when they're not in use, sticking a charging cable inside their carrying case just won't cut it. This wireless charging pad by LOGiiX provides an elegant solution. Simply place your AirPods or AirPods Pro case on top of the charging pad for flexible, seamless charging.

Electronic Avenue

8. Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods - $40 (Reg. $119) with code: BFSAVE20

There are some situations where power outlets are simply out of reach, so Apple fans will need a different charging solution while on the go. This Porta 3-in-1 solves your portable charging woes by wirelessly powering your Apple Watch and AirPods. It also features a single USB port to charge your iPhone with a Lightning cable.