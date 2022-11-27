/>
End complaints about bad Wi-Fi with a MeshForce M3 Mesh, now just $104

Set up a rock-solid Wi-Fi system that blankets your home in under 10 minutes!
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
If you've got bad Wi-Fi at home, then I bet you're hearing about it the whole time! 

Put an end to all the complaints of dropped Zoom calls, poor streaming, Wi-Fi dead spots around the home, and gaming sessions being interrupted because of poor connections.

Throw away your rubbish router and install a MeshForce M3 Mesh system that will cover up to 4,500 sq.ft of area with solid, reliable Wi-Fi.

And you can pick up the whole system in the Cyber Monday sales for just over $100!

Also: Live Blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time

MeshForce M3 Mesh highlights

  • The dual band Wi-Fi creates a super powerful wireless network for entire home
  • Support for up to 60 devices (absolutely essential in these days of everyone having multiple devices and homes being filled with smart devices)
  • Enjoy seamless and secured single-SSID Wi-Fi across your home
  • 6+ bedrooms coverage and extension available that will allow you to cover even your garden or basement
  • Set up your Wi-Fi system in only 10 minutes
  • M3 main node deploys full gigabit ethernet and more powerful wireless broadcasting performance
  • Simple but smart app helps you to see connected devices, creates isolated guest WiFi zone, manage your kids' Internet access by device, and much more.
