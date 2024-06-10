'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 18 (and which ones won't)
Apple today is expected to announce a string of artificial intelligence (AI) updates to its operating systems in one of the most jam-packed WWDC keynotes in the company's history. For the iPhone, Apple will debut iOS 18, the latest iteration of the smartphone software, with enhanced AI integrations in Siri, generative AI capabilities in Photos and Messages, and even updates to its Health, Calendar, and Calculator apps.
However, with every new iOS version, Apple pulls the plug on one or two older iPhone models, marking the end of the devices' software support cycle. We already expect most of the newest AI features to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, as they may require the processing power of an A17 Pro chipset or newer. But for just about every other benefit of the newest operating system version, here's the list of supported iPhone models.
Which iPhone models will get iOS 18?
According to MacRumors, these iPhone models will get iOS 18 when it becomes available:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Notably, the once-popular iPhone X model is not on the list. Older devices like the iPhone 8 series also didn't make the cut this year. As for what's to come, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September with iOS 18, presumably with new A18 silicon.
When will iOS 18 be released?
Apple typically releases its new operating systems for public beta access within a few weeks after WWDC. We expect iOS 18 to be available in public beta by July.
The public beta program lets users test developing software to pinpoint bugs and performance issues. This is done so software teams can make any necessary fixes and releases before the new system reaches general availability.
The full release of iOS 18 will likely occur this fall, following Apple's September iPhone event, at which the company announces new models and potentially other hardware.