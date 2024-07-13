Every new AI feature coming to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 (and how they work)

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Earlier this year, Samsung finally rode the AI wave with the launch of Galaxy AI. Unsurprisingly, at Galaxy Unpacked July 2024, the company infused its newest handsets, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with several AI features, setting them further apart from their predecessors.

To help you parse through the plethora of new AI features and identify which might be most useful to you, I rounded them all up and broke them down into three categories.

1. Galaxy AI features for improved productivity

The best AI features are the ones that can help with everyday tasks, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is packed with them. Starting with Note Assist on Samsung Notes, the onboard AI helps you translate, summarize, and even auto-format notes. Additionally, you can translate PDFs in the Notes app using the PDF overlay translation feature.

The Composer feature in Samsung Keyboard automatically generates suggested text for email and, in social media apps, even creates text that uses your tone from previous posts.

You can also incorporate the smartphone's S Pen to create shortcuts for these features. Additionally, the S Pen features Smart Select, which suggests useful features like translation, and a new Sketch to Image feature, which provides you with image options based on quick sketches.

To help you better communicate across different languages, Samsung upgraded the Interpreter feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to include a new conversation mode, which allows both participants in a conversation to view the translations on the main and cover screens. Samsung is even encouraging some popular third-party apps to integrate the Live Translate feature, which translates calls directly on your device in real-time in Samsung's native calling app.

2. Creator tools for the AI age

Access to a good camera is only one part of taking a good photo; knowing how to take a good photo is just as important. Samsung's new AI features help take the guesswork out of digital photography, automatically adjusting for factors like composition, color grading, and more.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features an AI-powered ProVisual Engine, which uses the AI chip to understand what you're taking pictures of and optimizes the colors and sharpness based on the subject. Portrait Studio helps you create different portrait styles of your images, such as 3D cartoons or watercolors, as seen in the image below. Lastly, Instant Slow-mo lets you slow down a video by automatically generating additional frames.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features Auto Zoom for FlexCam, which leverages the phone's unique clamshell design for high-quality, hands-free photos. Auto Zoom uses AI to automatically detect the subjects of a photo, including the background elements you would like to keep in frame, by panning in and out before adjusting accordingly. This feature could especially be useful for creators who are out and about on their own.

3. Google Gemini integration

Gemini for Android, which Google launched in February, lets Android users access a more intelligent AI assistant than the typical ones that come preloaded on their phones. Samsung has integrated the Gemini app into the Galaxy Z series to offer an AI-powered assistant accessible by swiping the corner of the screen or by simply saying, "Hey, Google."

Once you access the Gemini app, you will see a Gemini overlay, pictured above, which helps you get AI assistance with specific tasks such as writing an email or sending a text message, or invoking the multimodal AI to answer specific questions about text or images on the screen. You can also click on your home button to activate the Circle to Search feature to highlight parts of an image and get search results in real time.