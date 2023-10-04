Every product unveiled at the Made by Google event today: Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2, Assistant, more

At a glance, the design of the Pixel 8 series looks very similar to last year's models. Both the non-Pro and the Pro models sport rounder form factors, with curved edges and corners on both devices. The camera bar is just as polarizing as the last, with the Pixel 8 Pro fielding a triple-lens setup and the standard Pixel 8 having just the two: A wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide.

The bezels of the new Pixel devices are thinner than ever, too, providing more screen real estate for users to interact with. That will be especially appreciated on the non-Pro Pixel because it features a notable refresh rate upgrade this year, going from 90Hz to 120Hz. The display sizes remain unchanged at 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively.

To no one's surprise, AI is at the center of its Pixel 8 devices. The newest photo and video features coming to the Pixel 8 series include Video Boost, which leverages its Night Sight technology to better record videos in low-light environments; Audio Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted background noise from a video; and even a Best Take tool, exclusive to the Pro model, that lets you swap out "not ideal" faces in a group photo with ones that are.

All of this, and some other Google Assistant enhancements to voice dictation and phone calls, is made possible by a new Tensor G3 chipset. Google claims that the Tensor G3 features a machine learning model that's 10x more complex compared to the Pixel 6 from two years ago.

Both devices feature 50-megapixel wide cameras with 2x optical zoom and 10.5MP selfie cameras, but the Pro ups the ante with dual 48MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses on the rear for better far-distance capturing. If close-up shots are more of your thing, you'll be glad to know that macro photos and videos are improved on both Pixel 8 camera systems.

In terms of endurance, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be equipped with 4,575mAh and 5,050mAh batteries, respectively. There are no significant charging speed gains this time around as the maximum wattage is still capped at 30W. That's still better than the latest iPhones though.

What has significantly changed is Google's commitment to software updates. Starting with the Pixel 8 series, the company will offer seven years of software, security, and feature updates.

But, there is a catch, as all things that sound too good often are: Operating system updates will only occupy five of those seven years, while the remaining two will be dedicated to security patches only. Still, the longevity should make the Pixel 8 series a little more worth investing in.