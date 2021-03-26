Facebook completes 77-mile fiber deployment in Indiana to connect data centers

Facebook has completed 77 miles of fiber in Indiana that will enable the social media giant to connect its data centers.

The completed first phase runs from Interstate Highway 70 at the Indiana and Ohio border and runs to downtown Indianapolis. The build will connect Facebook's data centers in Iowa and Nebraska to facilities in Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.

According to Facebook, the second phase of the fiber rollout will be completed with partner Zayo and result in an 85-mile fiber route that will connect east and west Indiana.

Facebook said two years ago that it would build long-haul fiber networks to connect data centers and provide capacity. Facebook's fiber network provides scale and resiliency, but the company does sell excess capacity.

The company doesn't provide services directly to consumers but works with other network operators. Facebook also has a subsidiary called Middle Mile Infrastructure that operates as a wholesale provider.

Indiana officials said the Facebook partnership is part of a plan to build digital infrastructure that's just as necessary as roads and bridges.

Facebook has also built a 200-mile fiber cable to connect data centers in New Mexico and Texas as well as connections between Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina facilities. Facebook's fiber buildout also has the potential to add capacity to rural areas.