Faulty AirPods Pro: Apple quietly extends repair program

Apple's super-expensive AirPods Pro have not been without their bugs. We've known for some time of a problem where users experience a crackling or static sound during use, and Apple rolled out a service program to cover this issue October 2020.

According to Apple, the affected units were manufactured before October 2020, and the original repair program offered cover for two years.

Now a year on, it seems that Apple has quietly extended this cover for an extra year.

The change to the support document was spotted by Reddit users.

Here are the symptoms to look out for:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Either or both buds can be affected and affected units will be replaced upon confirmation of the issue after examination. The AirPods Pro case is unaffected.

Got a problem? Here are your options: