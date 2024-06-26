Finally, a high-performance microSD card without the high cost

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Lexar Professional Silver Plus microSDXC is available on Amazon in 128GB 256GB

It's a professional-grade card for a mainstream price and comes with an SD card adapter.

For some, the capacity ceiling of 256GB will feel limited.

The tiny yet mighty microSD card finds its way into all sorts of tech gadgets, from smartphones and drones to action cameras, dashcams, and even portable game consoles. These cards are crucial storage media for both consumers and professionals. However, finding a high-quality card that won't break the bank can be tricky, especially since the market is flooded with poor-quality and counterfeit storage cards, which pose significant risks to data integrity and device performance.

Lexar, a brand I've trusted for well over a decade, has released a new microSD card -- the Lexar Professional Silver Plus microSDXC. The storage card combines professional-grade performance and reliability at a budget-friendly price, and I recently put it to the test.

Lexar Professional Silver Plus microSDXC tech specs

Capacities : 128/256GB

: 128/256GB Format : microSDXC

: microSDXC Max read speed : 205MB/s

: 205MB/s Max write speeds : 150MB/s

: 150MB/s Speed rating : Rated V30, supporting up to 4K 60FPS video recording

: Rated V30, supporting up to 4K 60FPS video recording Durability : IPX7 waterproof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant

: IPX7 waterproof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant Warranty: Lifetime limited warranty for storage card, one-year for adapter, also comes with free Lexar Recovery Software

Yes, it's just a microSD card. But if you've ever had one fail in a drone while trying to capture a once-in-a-lifetime shot, you'll know the importance of a quality storage card. This card is perfect for a wide range of applications and has been tested by Lexar for compatibility with devices from companies like DJI, GoPro, Nintendo, and Steam Deck.

The card is rated with a video class speed of V30 and a UHS speed rating of U3, meaning it can achieve a minimum of 30 MB/s. It also boasts an Application Performance Rating of A2, indicating it can handle 4000 IOPS minimum random reads, 2000 IOPS minimum random writes, and 10 MB/s minimum sustained sequential writes.

While it's not the fastest microSD card available -- if you need something faster, look for V60 or V90-rated cards -- it is more than sufficient for anyone seeking a reliable storage medium that can handle 4K 60FPS video recording.

I've tested this card in two ways. First, I used several synthetic benchmark tools and obtained read and write figures that are close to the stated 205 MB/s read and 150 MB/s write speeds.

Lexar RW310 memory card reader. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

For all tests, I connected the card to my MacBook Pro using the Lexar RW310 memory card reader. I also used the card on a number of devices, from drones to action cameras to a dashcam, and it performed flawlessly.

In terms of performance, this card is perfect for 4K video capture in H.265 format, which is more than enough for most people's needs. It's solid, reliable, and comes with a great warranty, along with free recovery software in case you accidentally delete important footage.

The Lexar Silver Plus is a great card at a decent price. While the capacity is limited to 128GB or 256GB, I believe that's sufficient for most applications. Larger cards can discourage offloading data and wiping the card, which increases the risk of data loss. Just today, I heard from someone who lost a drone. The card in it contained not only footage from the day the drone was lost in the UK but also GoPro footage from a trip to Kilimanjaro and a canoeing trip elsewhere. Losing a drone is bad, but losing that data is devastating.

It's a great card that I highly recommend. With the 128GB version costing under $20 and the 256GB variant under $30, it's a steal.