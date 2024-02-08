'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
First alleged images of the Pixel Fold 2 leak - major changes are on the way
It's never too early for a good device leak, right?
The release of the Pixel Fold from Google last year was important for two reasons: It showed that foldable phones are here to stay, and it showed that Google wasn't content with letting its competition run away with the title of the best foldable phone.
Also: The best Google Pixel phones
While nothing has been announced by Google, it seemed all but certain that the company would make a follow-up device to keep the momentum going. Those suspicions have been confirmed, as the first image of what appears to be the Pixel Fold 2 has been leaked.
AndroidAuthority got an exclusive look at the potential device, and the photo shows drastic changes. First up, the cover screen seems more narrow overall, with the inside screen ratio being more square. Inner and outer screens have a more rounded look compared to the first-generation Fold, and the selfie camera cutout on the inner display is placed in the top right corner instead of the top bezel.
The most striking change, though, is the camera. Instead of the bar setup that's become a staple of Pixel design, the alleged Fold 2 has a square camera bump that contains four camera sensors, an LED flash, and a microphone.
Also: Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro: Which model should you buy?
It's worth noting that while the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 have similar designs on the back, this device does not match what claims to be a leak of the Pixel 9, which keeps the standard camera bar. If the leaks hold true, Google is apparently going with a vastly different camera setup for the two devices.
According to Android Authority, the same source that leaked the image also leaked the information that the Fold 2 will run Google's new Tensor G4, which would be a pretty big upgrade from the previous generation.
Details are pretty scarce still, but it's likely the Pixel Fold 2 would launch alongside the Pixel 9 series, slated for this fall. However, if the launch was intended to compete with Samsung foldables, it's likely to come closer to summer.