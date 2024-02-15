First Android 15 preview is expected today. Here's what to know and how to get it

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Users can get their very first look at Android 15 starting today.

According to a comment from a Google developer on Android Open Source Project, a developer preview build of the mobile operating system is set to drop Thursday, February 15.

As far as Pixel devices go, it's been speculated that Android 15 will most likely be available on every Google device Pixel 6 and later, which tracks given that the Pixel 6 was only promised updates through fall 2024. In previous Android drops, Pixel devices got the first look at developer previews, so it's likely to be the same here.

Not a whole lot is known about Android 15 yet, the update will probably include the Private Spaces feature that was first uncovered last fall. This feature would replace third-party apps and introduce an option to hide photo folders, apps, or other sensitive information in a private place. It's also been suggested that Android 15 will bring a variety of new accessibility features that make phones easier to use.

If you're interested in checking out Android 15, it's important to note that this isn't a public beta. For public betas, users can simply opt in and download the update. Developer previews are intended for app developers and are considered very early, unfinished versions that are often unstable and don't contain all features planned for the full release version.

Since the developer preview is not intended for everyone, Google makes it a little more difficult, requiring the OS to be downloaded from Android Studio and sideloaded via a USB connection.

A final release of Android 15 will probably be announced over the summer and fully available in the fall along with the Pixel 9 series.