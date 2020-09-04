First look at the $70 Blackview X2 smartwatch

Starting at $399, I wouldn't call the Apple Watch 5 cheap, despite being one of the cheapest things you can buy from Apple. It's a lot to drop on a watch, especially if it's something that you mostly just glance at to get the time.

So, if you are mulling over getting a smartwatch, and you're not really a watch person, then spending under $100 might be easier to stomach.

Blackview X2 tech specs: 1.3-inch TFT-LCD 240 x 240 pixels 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display

Call and SMS reminders

All-day heart monitor

Waterproof to 5ATMs

10-day battery (45 days in basic mode)

NRF52832 CPU

64KB flash

512KB ROM

Bluetooth 5.0

260mAh lithium polymer battery (charging time about 2 hours)

9 sports mode

Black, Pink, Silver, Gold

Compatible with iOS 9.0 & higher and Android 6.0 & higher $70 at Blackview

It's an all-round nice, albeit basic smartwatch. It doesn't have the app ecosystem or the advanced features of something like the Apple Watch, but this is a fraction of the price. If you're someone who doesn't feel like overspending on a watch, this is a great way to get into smartwatches. It's also great for those looking for a low-cost fitness tracker for the gym or outdoor pursuits that damage a more expensive timepiece.