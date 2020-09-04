First look at the $70 Blackview X2 smartwatch

The Apple Watch 5 starts at $399, so what kind of smartwatch can you get for $70? Let's take a first look at the Blackview X2.

Starting at $399, I wouldn't call the Apple Watch 5 cheap, despite being one of the cheapest things you can buy from Apple. It's a lot to drop on a watch, especially if it's something that you mostly just glance at to get the time.

So, if you are mulling over getting a smartwatch, and you're not really a watch person, then spending under $100 might be easier to stomach.

Must read: Should you install iOS 13.7 on your iPhone?

Blackview X2 smartwatch SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 27

Blackview X2 tech specs:

  • 1.3-inch TFT-LCD 240 x 240 pixels 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
  • Call and SMS reminders
  • All-day heart monitor
  • Waterproof to 5ATMs
  • 10-day battery (45 days in basic mode)
  • NRF52832 CPU
  • 64KB flash
  • 512KB ROM
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 260mAh lithium polymer battery (charging time about 2 hours)
  • 9 sports mode
  • Black, Pink, Silver, Gold
  • Compatible with iOS 9.0 & higher and Android 6.0 & higher
$70 at Blackview

It's an all-round nice, albeit basic smartwatch. It doesn't have the app ecosystem or the advanced features of something like the Apple Watch, but this is a fraction of the price. If you're someone who doesn't feel like overspending on a watch, this is a great way to get into smartwatches. It's also great for those looking for a low-cost fitness tracker for the gym or outdoor pursuits that damage a more expensive timepiece.

Blackview BV6300 Pro - rugged, but not built... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 17

Featured

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3