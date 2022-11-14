'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buying holiday gifts can be stressful because the pressure is on to buy a gift that won't disappoint. A good place to start is usually by thinking about a person's interests and narrowing it down from there. Does someone on your shopping list enjoy fitness, wellness or working out? If so, a novelty gift that can enhance their exercise experience will make the perfect gift.
Shopping around the fitness world can be daunting with an endless amount of fitness products on the market claiming to enhance every aspect of your life and body. To make your shopping experience easier, I've rounded up the best fitness gifts this holiday season. (Some of the ideas are so good, they even made my wish list.)
Must read:
I rounded up the 12 best fitness gift ideas for the holiday season this year below.
The SereneLife Smart Electric Folding Treadmill is practical, and it's actually on my personal wish list. This treadmill has a foldable design which makes it possible to fit in most living spaces. Despite being a foldable treadmill, it still has really good treadmill features including three incline levels, adjustable speed, Bluetooth compatibility, LCD display, emergency stop and twelve preset programs.
The treadmill even has an app that allows you to track your process and share it with your friends. If you know someone who loves to run but doesn't want to go all the way to the gym to use a treadmill, this is the gift for them. This gift is also perfect for someone who loves to run outdoors but can't anymore because of colder weather and earlier sunsets.
If someone you know is stuck working from home every day, an under desk treadmill might be the perfect gift to help them squeeze some exercise into the day and make the day pass faster. This treadmill has a removable handrail design which allows you to use it as both a treadmill and an under desk walking pad.
The maximum speed is 7.6 mph, making it a very competent running treadmill. The best part is that right now, the machine is 32% off, saving you $150. If the person doesn't already have standing desk or a high desk to put the walking pad under, you can check out ZDNET's best standing desks recommendation list.
Water is such a vital substance for your body and yet, people don't drink enough of it. This smart water bottle is the perfect gadget to remind you to get your water fix in a really fun way. The water bottle glows to remind you to drink water and meet your daily goal.
In addition to the bottle, you also have access to the free HidrateSpark App, which tracks your water intake by a simple phone tap. On the app, you can also set daily personalized hydration goals to meet your specific needs. Most stainless steel water bottles are priced around this point but don't include any smart features, so this is a steal.
Whether you're buying this gift for a gym rat or someone who sits at a computer all day, they'll be thankful for this handheld massage gun. Without having to go through the expense or hassle of visiting a masseuse, the Theragun Prime Massage Gun can massage deep tissue and release those bothersome knots from your shoulders and neck (you know exactly which ones I am talking about).
The massage gun connects to an app, so you can control the gun's speed and pressure to your exact liking and needs. If you are concerned about feeling sore after using it, no worries -- its Percussive Therapy treatment goes deep into the muscle in a low-impact way. Anyone on your list will appreciate the tension release and ability to pamper anytime, anywhere.
If someone on your list has recently embarked on a weight loss journey or just likes to be conscious of their weight, this is a great gift for them. This scale was picked by ZDNET as the best overall scale for its incredible features and price point. Once you step on the scale, the weight-in data is sent straight to your app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, reducing the hassle of recording your numbers.
In addition to measuring your weight, it can also track your fat mass, BMI, muscle mass and body water. If you live in a busy household, no problem. The scale can differentiate between every user and keep the weight histories separate. Lastly, if you are planning on expanding your family, this weight has a pregnancy tracker and baby mode to track the newest member.
Like the idea of gifting a smart scale but not sold on this particular one? Check out ZDNET's five best smart scales list.
The yoga-lover on your list will love this smart yoga mat that uses AI to track and correct your yoga postures in real time. The mat works hand-in-hand with an app that guides you with step-by-step instructions to improve your yoga routine. The app also tracks real-time vitals, including strength, endurance, balance, flexibility and calories burnt.
To take advantage of the mat's smart features, all you have to do is charge it and the battery life lasts two hours, just enough to get you through your workout. The mat is on sale right now and for only $340, you get the mat as well as a three-month membership.
In September, Apple dropped its Apple Watch Series 8. The water-resistant Series 8 tracks fitness, offers advanced health insights, and offers advanced safety measures like fall and crash detection. One of the coolest features for fitness lovers is its heart-rate monitor which tells you what "zone" that your heart rate drops to during a cardio-based workout. Most importantly, ZDNET tested it and was impressed.
If you like the idea of a smartwatch but aren't fond of Apple's ecosystem, check out ZDNET's list for best smartwatch early Black Friday deals to pick one that's more your style.
These dumbbells may just be the coolest dumbbells on the market. This one set of dumbbells almost magically transforms into different weight dumbbells, ranging from 5 pounds all the way to 52.5 pounds. To change how much they weigh, all you have to do is turn the dial and select the weight you'd like.
When you lift the dumbbell up, it will only have the plates necessary for the weight you want on the actual dumbbell. These dumbbells can save you the space of having 15 different sets of dumbbells as well as the hassle of going to the actual gym for a quick workout. A huge bonus is that right now the set is $200 off its usual price.
Everyone knows how frustrating it is when an earbud falls out during a workout. And if you try using over-ear headphones to avoid this problem, you end up with very sweaty ears. The best alternative for listening to music while working out is a good old fashioned speaker. The Sonos speaker has some features that set it apart from others on the market -- it's waterproof and drop-resistant, which is ideal for an exercise environment. Plus, its lightweight design makes it perfect for bringing on the go.
For more portable speaker recommendations, check out ZDNET's six best portable speakers of 2022 list.
Although it may look just like another ordinary mirror, this mirror doubles as a personal trainer. The mirror displays fitness classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio, and more. You can follow along to a workout while still seeing your reflection in the mirror. In addition, some classes utilize the mirror's Motion Engine technology to correct your form and count all of your reps.
You will also get feedback after your workout, including calories burnt and a score. The mirror is family friendly as it has family workouts and even games for your little ones. The purchase comes with a free one month subscription to the classes. A huge plus is that the mirror is 20% off right now.
The Whoop 4.0 is a fitness and health wearable that monitors all aspects of your wellness such as recovery, sleep, training and health. You can access all the detailed information on the app including vital information like respiratory rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen rate and HRV. You can export all the detailed health data and show your health practitioner if you see something of concern, or a coach or trainer to analyze your performance. ZDNET experts tried the WHOOP and were so impressed.
Right now, there is a special bundle in which you can get the WHOOP band for free as long as you buy a year long membership at the discounted price of $300 (typically $30 a month). There are also several different combinations you can choose from on the site for different prices. For example, you can buy only the band, buy a band with one month membership, and more.
The Oura ring is a fun take on the wearable. The ring's stylish design sets it apart from bands and smartwatches that track the same data. Despite its small, compact design, this ring can monitor your sleep, activity, recovery, temperature, heart rate, stress and more. The ring can last up to seven days without a charge, making it similar to the rest of the rings in your collection.
In addition to the basic data, the Oura ring has advanced features such as blood oxygen sensing, period prediction, and personalized recommendations. The simple band design makes this a perfect gift for men or women in your life wanting to know more about their health.
Below are five fitness deals I found happening right now.
To find the best fitness gift ideas, I looked across multiple different shopping sites to see what would be of interest to people with different fitness hobbies. These gadgets are techy, helpful, and sure to impress. Huge bonus: Many of these items are on sale.
There are many perks to keeping track of your vitals and health data. One of the biggest benefits is becoming more in-tune with your body and being more aware of how you function. For example, the data can help you realize you need to get more sleep, so you can change your sleeping habits. Another major benefit is that you can realize if you there are abnormal patterns in your health data and bring them to a doctor.
Fitness is a major part of some people's lives. For many people, working out is a healthy stress reliever that positively benefits their physical and mental health. Therefore, a gift that can enhance their working out experience is something they are sure to appreciate and benefit from.
Fitness means more than one thing for different people. Some people enjoy hard-core weight lifting, while others enjoy cardio, while others prefer calmer activities like yoga. Regardless of what your loved one loves to do best, there is a gift on this list they're sure to love.